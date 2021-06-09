European Market for Zein Protein to Project a Lucrative Growth Opportunity for Zein Protein Manufacturers 2018 to 2028
Zein protein market players are focusing on leveraging the benefits of the European zein protein market to ensure that the revenue sales grow significantly. The growing significance of zein protein as coating product is largely contributing to the growing sales revenue of the zein protein market.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=654
The zein protein as a coating agent enhanced the appearance, texture, and aroma of the food products, compared to other plant-based coatings used. This has resulted in the growing sales of zein protein as a coating agent, owing to which companies are harnessing the benefits associated with zein protein. Zein protein finds its place into the all-natural ingredient company product profiles owing to its advantages and beneficial attributes.
Zein Protein Market Outlook
Zein as a protein was first identified in 1897. It comprises of 45-50% of the protein content in corn. It is a water-insoluble protein derived from corn gluten. Zein protein also acts as a perfect coating in pharmaceutical products as well as food ingredients. The property of Zein protein to form glossy, tough and hydrophobic grease-proof coatings, being resistant to microbial attacks has made the product commercially successful. The zein protein derived from corn has various applications in numerous industries. Currently, zein protein is also used for coating candies, such as jelly beans and chocolates, dried fruits, nuts, nut meats, encapsulation of sweeteners and flavors.
The pharmaceutical and food industry currently have found commercial interests in zein protein as well. Zein protein has witnessed enormous growth in last few years due to growth in the plant-based protein market. There has been significant research and development in this market wherein consumer preference is changing to opt for clean-label ingredients across the globe. Currently, there is a large percentage of the global population which prefers protein ingredients as an alternative to meat and dairy-based proteins, which is expected to positively impact the market for zein protein.
For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=654
Zein Protein Market: Reasons for Covering this Title
The increasing demand for organic and natural products is creating the higher opportunity for Zein protein globally. Geographically, the market for Zein protein is booming with a significant growth rate in terms of value leading to substantial opportunity to increase the revenue for Zein protein producers. As a result of which, there is significant product penetration of Zein protein with its various applications across many industries.
Zein protein creates an exceptionally smooth surface and requires only a few grams of the product. The properties of Zein protein are also adaptable in the medical industry as it is a plant protein and not prone to danger or viruses, unlike the animal protein. Chewing gum manufacturers are also preferring to use Zein protein in producing their products. Nowadays, it is also finding an application in the cosmetics industry but on a smaller scale as it can be used in skin creams and serums as it helps in skin regeneration.
Global Zein Protein Market: Segmentation:
The Zein Protein market can be segmented on the basis of source, end-use, and distribution channel.
In terms of source, the zein protein market can be segmented as:
- Organic
- Conventional
Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-
http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/10/07/1925890/0/en/Mycoprotein-Products-a-US-200-Million-Market-Will-Be-the-Future-of-Nutritive-Non-Meat-Protein-Finds-Fact-MR.html
In terms of end use, the zein protein market can be segmented as:
- Food Industry
- Pharmaceutical
- Cosmetics
- Coating Agent
- Adhesion
- Others
In terms of distribution channel, the zein protein market can be segmented as:
- Direct sales
- Indirect sales
- Store-based retailing
- Modern grocery retail
- Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Discounts Stores
- Traditional grocery Retail
- Independent Small Grocery stores.
- Others
- Modern grocery retail
- Online retail
- Store-based retailing
Connect To An Expert – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=654
Global Zein Protein Market: Key Players
Some of the key players in the Zein Protein market include:
- Zein Products
- Archer-Daniels Midland Company
- Glanbia plc
- AGT Food & Ingredients
- Burcon Nutrascience Corporation
- Penta International
- E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY
- ROQUETTE FRERES
- Cargill Inc.
- Cosucra Groupe Warcoing
- Ingredion Inc.
- CHS Inc
Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages Landscape
Ice Tea Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030: https://www.factmr.com/report/ice-tea-market
Plant-based Fish Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/plant-based-fish-market
Animal Feed Probiotics Market, Forecast, Trend, Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031: https://www.factmr.com/report/2891/animal-feed-probiotics-market
About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.
Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com