European Marine Lubricants Market Size, Share and Growth 2020 to 2024

Spurt in the shipping industry and the rise in cargo and recreational ship production will fuel the European marine lubricants market size, which is estimated to reach an annual valuation of US$2.6 million by 2024. The rise in seaborne trade with the growing demand for food, energy, and commodities is augmenting the Europe marine lubricants market share. These trends have resulted an increased usage of container ships as a means of transportation, creating a significant demand for marine fuels, oils, and lubricants.

In marine applications, lubricants are generally used in air compressors, gas compressors, hydraulic systems, and gear systems to boost machine functionality and reduce wear and tear, leading to lower repair and maintenance costs.

Some of the key factors supporting the regional Marine Lubricants Market expansion are described below.

Biobased marine lubricants to gain traction

Mineral lubricants are likely to experience a consistent demand in the future. These are available in light and heavy grades depending upon the application and requirement. Advantages such as high corrosion resistance and reliability make them a preferable choice of lubricant in the marine sector.

Biobased lubricants, on the other hand, are rapidly gaining traction as they are biodegradable, meaning that they cause no harm to marine life. Strict regulatory norms and government initiatives to incentivize the use of environmentally acceptable lubricants (EAL) will certainly boost the consumption of biobased marine lubricants.

Favorable government policies in the U.K.

The U.K. has witnessed a significant rise in the demand for consumer goods, driven by rapid urban migration. As a result, the country has invested substantially in the development and improvement of ports, trade facilities, and other maritime infrastructure.

The marine lubricants industry in U.K. is slated to be worth more than US$190 million by the year 2024. The regional growth will be further supported by the rapid globalization, increasing foreign investments, and favorable government policies.

Growing adoption of EALs in Germany

The adoption of environmentally friendly and ecolabel lubricants among marine OEMs in Germany has been gathering momentum over the past few years. The German government has also undertaken numerous initiatives and tax saving policies to further promote the use of biobased lubricants and EALs.

Germany marine lubricants market share is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% up to 2024, driven by the presence of numerous product manufacturers focusing on developing biobased products to comply with the tightening regulatory landscape.

Supportive trade norms in the Netherlands

The growth in marine transportation with favorable bilateral free trade agreements is fueling the growth of the marine lubricants market share in the Netherlands, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2024.

Currently, the European Commission is negotiating a revised FTA between the European Union and six trade partners including, Mexico, Chile, Indonesia, the Philippines, Australia, and New Zealand. This is likely to attract more marine transport revenue in the Dutch economy, bolstering the regional industry outlook.

Marine transportation being the most ecological mode of transportation, the transport policy in the European Union is heavily investing in the developed of maritime intermodal transport solutions. These factors in addition to rising investments in the development of reliable infrastructure for regular maritime lines will complement Europe marine lubricants market outlook significantly.

