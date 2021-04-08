European Electric Underfloor Heating Market Size, Share and Regional Outlook To 2026

It would be crucial to state that European electric underfloor heating market is projected to record phenomenal gains in the years to come. These systems have become more of a necessity than a luxury for various commercial establishments as well as residential buildings. Driven by the challenging weather conditions and freezing climate, electric underfloor heating solutions have become quite a popular thing across the European countries now.

They generally operate on either hydraulic and electrical systems while also regulating the indoor atmosphere by making use of various techniques of conduction, convection, and radiation. Given below is a brief outline of the pivotal trends that are expected to drive the growth trajectory of European electric underfloor heating market through 2026.

Health benefits associated with electric underfloor heating systems

Electric underfloor heating systems have been observing massive gains owing to their enormous key merits such as good aesthetics, health benefits, and uniform heating. It has been reported that about one third of people aged above 45 years in the United Kingdom have been diagnosed with arthritis. In this case, heating systems help in comforting patients with chronic to acute joint pains. These systems come in handy in controlling indoor pollution as they restrict the flow of dust particles in the structure.

Introduction to technologically advanced electric underfloor heating systems

One of the prominent factors that is expected to enhance the business outlook of Europe electric underfloor heating market in the upcoming years is the advent of new technologies, aligned with ongoing product developments such as easy installation on ceilings and walls, and temperature regulation.

Given its huge demand across the developed economies, various industry players operating in the overall Europe electric underfloor heating market like Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch, Danfoss, H2O heating, and REHAU amongst others, are brainstorming to bring forth novel innovations in the field. This includes introduction of an intelligent eye and smart control required for regulating the optimal air flow throughout the structure and restricting the potential drop in temperature during night hours.

Enhanced deployment across residential buildings in Nordic countries

Speaking of its application, electric underfloor heating systems are extensively being used across the residential buildings in the European countries on grounds of the product flexibility and significant rise in energy savings. Besides, functions like helping spills or puddle to dry faster, restricting dust flow indoors, and the product’s flexible and non-corrosive heating elements, have made the users highly accustomed to these systems.

Electric underfloor heating systems are widely deployed across bathrooms and kitchen space, keeping the people warm throughout. Moreover, some of the intrinsic benefits of implementation of these systems in residential buildings include low maintenance, its potential to enhance the property value manifolds, and the product’s ability to work well with any kind of flooring.

On top of this, tax credit initiatives taken up by respective state as well as central governments that address the financial hurdle toward making the product easily accessible and affordable to people residing in the European countries is further likely to stimulate the market outlook in the near future.

Booming tourism sector across France

Regionally, one of the chief countries that is poised to emerge as a lucrative growth ground for Europe electric underfloor heating industry is France. Thanks to the thriving tourism industry in the country, along with adverse climatic conditions. It was recorded that France was targeting to serve 100 million foreign visitors in 2020, thereby significantly investing in hospitability and hotels sector along with provision of extreme comfort and luxury to the customers.

Alongside, stringent norms of European Union’s circular economy looking toward seeking sustainable advancements in tandem with ongoing government focus toward green building construction would further drive the regional market growth over the forecast period.

