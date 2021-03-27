European E-Commerce Market Growing Tremendously Revenue $949.9 billion in 2021 with Leading Companies Addison Lee,Adara,Airbnb,ALDI,Alibaba,Amazon,Amazon Restaurants,Apple,AppNexus,Aptos,Argos

Europe E-commerce market reached $949.9 billion in 2021 and will grow by +10% annually over 2021-2028 owing to the rising online shopping and digital transactions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As E-commerce is a key part of the current retail landscape, we believe it deserves a prominent role in our database on European retail. The overall trend is that online sales in Europe are mainly generated by companies selling consumer electronics, fashion, homeware, personal care products and footwear. However, e-commerce orders in food via delivery and pick-up points are rapidly growing. The main reason now is the Corona crisis forcing people to keep a safe distance to each other. Fastest growth is now food, consumer electronics and DIY.

Report Consultant analysis report on European E-Commerce Market 2021by implementing an exquisite analysis procedure to assemble key knowledge of this market. The study on the market provides complete report on changing market trends for this market. It offers market size and share of each separate segment in the market. Many companies are involved in this market. Top players are completely profiled in this report.

The major players in European E-Commerce market include :-

Addison Lee,Adara,Airbnb,ALDI,Alibaba,Amazon,Amazon Restaurants,Apple,AppNexus,Aptos,Argos,Badoo,betfair,Boxever,British Airways,BT,BT Expedite,Carrefour

Key Market Segmentation of Europe E-commerce:

Based on Trade Category, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2021-2028 included in each section.

B2B

B2C

C2C

C2B

Based on Type of Commodities, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2021-2028 included in each section.

Electronic Goods

Apparels and Footwear

Travel and Leisure

Food and Beverage

Home Appliances and Furniture

Health and Beauty

Automotive Parts

Other Product Types

Based on Payment Method, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2021-2028 included in each section.

Net Banking

Credit Card

Debit Card

e-Wallet

Other Payment Methods

Based on Distribution Channel, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2021-2028 included in each section.

Retail

Wholesale

Based on Business Model, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2021-2028 included in each section.

Brick-to-Click

Pure Click

Click-to-Brick

The CAGR of each segment in the European E-Commerce market along with market (as a whole) is explained with great ease. Also, and regional European E-Commerce market supply chain analysis provides vital info about producers, distributors and key end-users in the market. It also explains import-export situations, affecting factors etc. to fully and deeply reveal market situations.n

Geographically, this report split into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of European E-Commerce for these regions, from 2021 to 2028 (forecast)

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

The European E-Commerce Market report is equipped with plenty of graphical representations for a smooth understanding of the data which is presented in a chapter-wise format. The outlining of key market Segments also helps in defining the state and direction of the industry. Moreover, the study supports venture capitalists in getting to know the companies better and carry out informed decision making. The European E-Commerce manufacturing industry is rapidly becoming dynamic and innovative, with a significant number of private players coming into the industry.

The European E-Commerce manufacturing industry is rapidly becoming dynamic and innovative, with a significant number of private players coming into the industry.

