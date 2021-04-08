European Distribution Transformer Market Top Rising Trends and Opportunities Till 2026

The distribution transformer market in Germany is projected to grow substantially up to 2026, with increasing infrastructure investments and continuous development of the real estate sector. In addition, the growth in urbanization is driving new investments in smart city development.

Ongoing investments in the upgradation of existing grid infrastructure and digital transformation of utilities is reshaping the European distribution transformer market landscape. The need to address the rising electricity demand sustainability has driven substantial renewable deployment efforts over the years. The European Union has also undertaken numerous new initiatives to boost the development of smart cities powered by decentralized power supply networks.

Concerns regarding environmental sustainability and the need to minimize carbon emissions in the power and utility sector have driven numerous large-scale renewable energy projects across the primary and secondary consumption. Highlighted below are some of the top trends augmenting Europe distribution transformer market forecast over the next few years.

Single-phase distribution transformers to gain traction

Single-phase distribution transformers are increasingly gaining prominence in modern microgrid infrastructure projects. They are most commonly used in small and medium scale industry. However, the application of single-phase transformers in low voltage lines across the residential and commercial sectors is growing steadily.

These transformers are widely preferred over other alternatives such as three-phase distribution transformers on account of benefits including ease of installation, low maintenance, and compact size.

Wide deployment of oil filled distribution transformers

The demand for oil insulated distribution transformers is being driven by ongoing government efforts towards improving grid stability. These efforts have led to the widespread deployment of smart monitoring units.

Key benefits such as high temperature bearing strength and effective insulation capability make oil filled distribution transformers suitable for these applications. The integration of sustainable and reliable electricity infrastructure will further boost their demand in the years to come.

Growth of tourism and transport sectors in France

The France distribution transformer market is slated to witness notable growth through over the forthcoming years. Rapid growth of the tourism sector has led to the development of new commercial infrastructure such as hotels, resorts, restaurants, cafes and high-rise buildings.

In 2018, more than 85 million tourists had visited France, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In addition to these trends, expansion of the transportation sector will certainly lead to the adoption of smart, reliable, and efficient transformer units in the near future.

Increasing infrastructure development in Germany

Germany has been actively investing in the digitalization of power utilities and the refurbishment of existing power transmission infrastructure. The development of new industrial infrastructure including manufacturing facilities and warehouses will boost the technology demand significantly.

Ongoing concerns regarding grid stability and sustainable power supply will continue to drive the demand for reliable transmission and distribution systems. The recent years have witnessed growing focus over reducing electricity bills by optimizing voltage supply. Government efforts to deploy new technologies for monitoring and controlling applications will certainly bolster the European distribution transformer market outlook.

ABB Group, General Electric, Siemens, Hyundai Electric, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, SPX Transformer, Kirloskar, Daihen, Hyosung, Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited, Toshiba Corporation, CG, and EATON are among the major distribution transformer manufacturers in Europe.

