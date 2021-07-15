European Commission takes action against Poland and Hungary | free press

From the European Commission’s point of view, the fundamental rights of non-heterosexual people are being violated in Poland and Hungary. Since the governments are not responding to the allegations, consequences are now being drawn.

Brussels (dpa) – The EU commission is taking legal action against Hungary and Poland over alleged discrimination against non-heterosexual people.

The authority announced in Brussels that equality and respect for dignity and human rights are fundamental values ​​of the EU. The Commission will therefore use all the tools at its disposal to defend these values.

Infringement procedure started

To this end, so-called infringement procedures have now been launched. They can lead to proceedings before the Court of Justice of the European Union.

In the case of Hungary in particular, there is a new law that bans publications that are accessible to children and that depict non-heterosexual relationships. It also prohibits advertising in which homosexuals or transsexuals appear as part of the normal course of business.

Hungary rejects the charges

Many EU countries and the Commission consider it discriminatory for this reason. Hungary, however, rejects the charges against the law. From the government’s point of view, it only ensures that only parents can decide how they want to organize the sexual education of their children.

In the case of Poland, the Commission considers that the Polish authorities have not responded adequately to their investigation into the so-called LGBT-free zones. These are made by various Polish regions and municipalities. The acronym LGBT stands for lesbians, gays, bisexuals, transgenders and other non-heterosexuals or people who do not identify with the traditional role model of men and women or other social norms regarding gender and sexuality. The Commission assumes that the LGBT free zones are discriminatory and that Poland may be violating EU law.