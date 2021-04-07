European Commission gives millions for research on corona mutants | Free press

The EU is making EUR 123 million available for science. The money is intended, among other things, for the further development of candidate treatments or vaccines.

Brussels (dpa) – In the fight against dangerous coronavirus variants, the European Commission is making 123 million euros available for research.

The Brussels government announced that the money from the research program “Horizon Europe” should ensure that the threats posed by mutants in the short and medium term can be counteracted.

“We need to join forces to prepare for the future, from early detection of the variants to the implementation and coordination of clinical studies for new vaccines and treatment methods,” said EU Commissioner responsible, Marija Gabriel.

In concrete terms, the money is used, for example, for the further development of promising treatment or vaccine candidates. Infrastructure should also be promoted, for example for faster data exchange between researchers. Applications for this can be submitted from April 13 to May 6, 2021.

