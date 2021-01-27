European CBD oil Market || keyplayers Elixinol, Folium Biosciences, IRIE CBD, and NuLeaf Naturals.

Crime reduction, employment opportunities, and potential growth in tax revenue are key boosting forces for the establishment of a legal recreational cannabis market in Europe

The European CBD oil market and medical cannabis market accounted for US$ XXX billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ XXX billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of XX %.

The report. “European CBD oil Market and Medical Cannabis Market, By European CBD oil Market and Medical Cannabis Market, By Source (Hemp and Marijuana), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Food & Beverages), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online Retail, Sports Store, and Others), and By Region (U.K., Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, France, Poland, Czech Republic, and Croatia) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”.

Key Highlights:

In 2019, Cyprus legalized the cultivation and domestic use for medical use

In February 2019, the European Parliament enquired the European Commission to harmonize the regulatory and legal framework about cannabis products in the Europe.

As of February 2020, there were 17 active clinical trials, investigating the efficacy of cannabis and cannabinoid medications against diseases, in Austria, Denmark, Bulgaria, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, and U.K.

Analyst View:

Regulatory Framework on Medical Cannabis

The signs of impending legalisation for marijuana’s are increasingly apparently, but there are various norms that must be undertaken to secure a stable foundation for the market. In 2018, after Canada’s decision to fully legalise recreational cannabis, the WHO began to review the plant’s legal status. The European Parliament Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety is working to establish a “region-wide regulatory framework on medical cannabis,” which could lead to multinational regulation. Thus, driving growth of the target market in European region. Moreover, crime reduction, employment opportunities, and potential growth in tax revenue are key boosting forces for the establishment of a legal recreational cannabis market in Europe.

Key Market Insights from the report:

By source, the target market is segmented into hemp and marijuana.

By application, the target market is segmented into pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, and food & beverages

By distribution channel, the target market is segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, online retail, sports store, and others

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the European CBD oil market and medical cannabis market includes ENDOCA, Isodiol, Medical Marijuana, Aurora Cannabis, CBD American Shaman, Elixinol, Folium Biosciences, IRIE CBD, and NuLeaf Naturals.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

