European Air Source Heat Pump Market Rising Trends and New Technologies Research 2020 to 2024

According to a market study report, European air source heat pump market size will amass USD 7 billion in terms of total valuation by 2024. Expounded below are some of the integral factors expected to influence the industry size in the coming years.

Over the years, the European government has heavily invested in modernizing and enhancing the existing infrastructure along with the growing demand for space heating solutions across polar climate regions. The growing awareness among the people regarding the need to adopt sustainable solutions in order to reduce the carbon emission levels has attracted heavy financial support from both public as well as private institutions further boosting Europe air source heat pump market size.

According to reports, in the year 2018, the European Investment Bank approved funds worth USD 100 million for the construction of zero-emission buildings. It may be said that the use of renewable technologies to meet the carbon emission targets set by the European Commission will support the regional product demand. For instance, the Government of UK introduced the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme that focuses on encouraging the use of sustainable heat solutions amongst households, businesses, and communities by offering financial incentives.

The establishment of green building standards along with the need for energy-efficient units will support the deployment of the product. The European Union, for example, launched the Energy Performance of Building Directive to strengthen the performance of energy of newly constructed buildings by using energy-saving units. Some of the prominent features of air source heat pumps include low cost and ease of installation.

Favorable government regulations in Denmark

Regionally speaking, Denmark has emerged as a key consumption belt for air source heat pumps due to the establishment of various policies that support the decarbonization of the nation’s energy systems along with the renovation of the current infrastructure to eco-friendly, sustainable variants. In the year 2014, the Danish Ministry of Climate, Energy, and Building unveiled a strategy that focused on reducing nearly 35% of the total heating energy consumption from the existing infrastructure by 2050.

Key commercial applications

With regards to the application spectrum, commercial air source heat pump has witnessed considerable demand due to the increasing investment towards the development of infrastructure. There are also efforts for the replacement of the current heating and cooling system with energy-efficient alternatives. These systems can be used as a standalone system and offer other benefits like cost-effectiveness and add no additional cost for groundworks.

High demand for air to water heating pumps

Air to water heating pumps has witnessed high demand across Europe as they provide space heating and cooling along with offering water heating solutions. The growth in the regional residential sector is derived from the need to meet the various demands from daily household applications. They help in reducing the cost of electricity bills, which will continue to propel the demand for the product.

One of the major factors boosting the industry size is the presence of various air source heat pump manufacturing companies in Europe. These market players are focusing on advancing the product to meet the changing consumer needs along with complying with the environmental norms. Prominent names include BDR Thermea Group, Systemair AB, Finn Geotherm UK, NIBE, Husky Heat Pumps, and Viessmann, to name a few.

All in all, the improvement in living standards over the years favored by the rise in disposable income among the people has complemented the need for innovative technologies. With the government undertaking strict measures to adopt sustainable measures to control the emission levels will encourage the companies operating in the industry to adopt energy-preserving alternatives. Moreover, the rising demand for HVAC units that may be easily integrated with conventional systems will drive the Europe air source heat pump market trends.

