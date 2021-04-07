European Additive Manufacturing with Metal Powders Market Business opportunities, Future Scope, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2024

According to an estimate, European additive manufacturing with metal powders market size is likely to surpass US$435 million by 2024. A notable demand for light weight parts in automotive and aerospace sectors and recyclable implantation for medical treatments are slated to drive European additive manufacturing with metal powders market value. Increased traction for 3D printing in fabrication of products in dental restoration, medical implants, automotive, aerospace and oil and gas will potentially bolster the revenue stream.

Raw materials, including cobalt, aluminum, nickel, titanium powders and stainless steel will continue to be highly sought-after in additive manufacturing, while copyright and patent issues pertaining to technology and products may not augur well for the business outlook.

Some of the top trends which are expected to help stakeholders boost their strategies are delineated below.

Automotive sector to drive growth

Amidst escalating concern towards CO2 emissions, automakers are likely to show inclination for 3D printing in the wake of demand for small components in both commercial and passenger cars. A steady rise in the automotive production and growing palpability for light weight and fuel efficient vehicles have spurred the trend for additive manufacturing.

Reduction of carbon footprint, globalization of manufacturing services and functionality and performance will redefine the dynamics. The pace of adoption of 3D printing in automotive sector is likely to be witnessed on the heels of a robust demand for safer, lighter and stronger products, reduced lead times and robust designs.

Opportunities galore in medical sector

With the demand for orthopedic implants and dental restorations soaring, there are opportunities galore for both well-established players and startups in Europe 3D printing with metal powders industry. It is worth noting that additive manufacturing streamlines design and customization with extensive functional integration.

At a time when dental injuries are rising due to sports injuries and road accidents, demand for 3D printing is touted to spike in the U.K., Germany and Russia in the next few years. Leading companies have furthered their strategies to augment the demand for 3D printing, the growth trajectory is likely to rise steadily by 2024.

U.K. and Germany to be replete with investments

Key industry players have envisaged the U.K. as one of the most lucrative investment destinations against the backdrop of rising footfall of motor racing cars and automotive vehicles. Some of the features such as welding properties, durability and corrosion resistance metal powders are likely to bolster the product demand in the region. The U.K. additive manufacturing with aluminium powder market share is expected to be pegged at 18 tons by 2024.

Germany is likely to be replete with investment in both automotive and aerospace sectors as demand for lightweight parts for developing prototypes and models has surged, thereby triggering growth in the region. Germany 3D printing with metal powders market using stainless steel material is likely to grow robustly at a CAGR of more than 25% through 2024.

Robust oil & gas exploration industry in Russia

A seismic rise in oil and gas exploration activities, pipeline rigs, chemical injection, operational equipment and impellers in Russia has fared well for the industry size expansion. Russia 3D printing with metal powders industry from oil & gas application is expected to witness a strong CAGR of around 17% through 2024, partly attributed to sustained demand for AM to reduce emission, minimize costs and bolster performance.

Additive manufacturing can provide end-users new manufacturing possibilities, unravel lucrative growth opportunities and make inroads into a niche market to improve component properties such as corrosion resistance and solidify performance.

