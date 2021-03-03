Europe Weight Loss Management Market Emerging Trends and Demands 2021 to 2025 | General Nutrition Centers Inc., Amway Corp., Glanbia PLC, and Herbalife International

The Europe Weight Loss Management Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The European weight management market is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period, 2020-2025.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355161/europe-weight-loss-management-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=12

The 116 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in Europe Weight Loss Management Market: General Nutrition Centers Inc., Amway Corp., Glanbia PLC, and Herbalife International.

Market Overview:

– The market is primarily driven by factors, such as rising incidence of obesity and chronic diseases, rising awareness about nutrition and healthy lifestyles, an increasing number of fitness centers, and rising disposable income across the region. In addition, an increasing number of health and fitness clubs across the region fueled the market’s growth. Moreover, product innovations by leading players, such as herbal and organic slimming products, are boosting the market’s growth.

– However, the major factor restraining the growth of the market is the high cost of weight loss products, owing to the additional processing required for low-calorie products and additional nutrients, such as vitamins and minerals.

Rising Obesity Concerns across the Region

Concerns related to weight and obesity are increasing at a rapid rate in most of the EU member states, particularly among children. In addition to causing various physical disabilities and psychological problems, excess weight drastically increases a person’s risk of developing a number of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), including cardiovascular disease, cancer, and diabetes, along with the risk of developing more than one of these diseases (co-morbidity) and body weight. The involvement of different governmental sectors and national policies favored the European region significantly. For instance, the WHO European Food and Nutrition Action Plan 2015-2020 has been initiated specifically for the purpose of restricting the marketing of unhealthy foods to children, mainly to curb the obesity epidemic. Also, the European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO), an authoritative body of the obesity community within Europe, is focusing on developing a universal, evidence-based approach for tackling obesity across disciplines and countries, along with the improvement of quality and availability of care, while supporting the campaign projects and groups across the region. As a result of this trend, the demand for healthier balanced diets is expected to increase. This, in turn, may provide significant growth opportunities for players operating in the weight loss management products market.

Italy to Drive the Regional Market

Italy has been reported to dominate the weight loss management market in the European region, owing to the rising incidences of major health concerns, such as obesity and diabetes, in the region. The significant presence of global players catering to weight management supplement products is driving the market’s growth in this region. The rising popularity of natural and organic ingredients in weight management supplement products is one of the driving factors for the increasing demand for these products in Europe. In terms of distribution channels, weight management products are primarily available in mass-market channels, such as hypermarkets/supermarkets and convenience stores. Also, with the increasing internet penetration, the online market related to weight loss, including food and beverages and supplements, witnessed rapid growth, globally, in the past 3-4 years. This category attracted a few vertical specialists, like Amazon, Walmart, and Carrefour, who are focusing on the growth of e-retailing.

Competitive Landscape

The European weight loss management market is competitive, due to the presence of numerous domestic and multinational players. Companies are focusing on mergers, expansions, acquisitions, and partnerships, along with new product developments, as strategic approaches adopted to boost brand presence. Key players dominating the regional market include General Nutrition Centers Inc., Amway Corp., Glanbia PLC, and Herbalife International.

Influence Of The Europe Weight Loss Management Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Europe Weight Loss Management market.

– Europe Weight Loss Management market recent innovations and major events.

-A detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Europe Weight Loss Management market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Europe Weight Loss Management market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Europe Weight Loss Management market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Europe Weight Loss Management market.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Europe Weight Loss Management Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/10192355161/europe-weight-loss-management-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=12

Customization Of The Report:

MarketInsightsReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

If you have any questions about any of our “Europe Weight Loss Management market report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of Europe Weight Loss Management market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Best wishes,

Irfan Tamboli

Head of Sales Operations

Market Insights Reports

Tel: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com

About Us: