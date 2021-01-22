Europe Water Soluble Packaging Market Predicted to Gain US$ 1,172.7 million by 2027 | Business Market Insights

The European water soluble packaging market was valued at US$ 743.6 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 1,172.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2027.

The Europe Water Soluble Packaging Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Europe Water Soluble Packaging Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Water soluble packaging is a form of packaging made from biodegradable materials that dissolve in water leaving behind harmless and non-toxic aqueous solution. Better solubility in water with minimum residue and good impact resistance makes them a favorable packaging material in various industries. Polyvinyl alcohol is an odorless and colorless polymer, which possesses high tensile strength, flexibility, non-toxic, and adhesive properties. Water soluble packaging is generally used in the packaging of dyes, detergents, agrochemicals, and other industrial chemicals.

Top Key Players:-

Cortec Corporation

Smart Solve Industries

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Amtopack Inc.

Harke Group

Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mondi Group

Additionally, sustainable packaging is produced from biodegradable raw materials and help in reducing the environmental pollution. Growing public awareness about environmental concerns has resulted in higher demand for sustainable packaging and processing operations in the developed and developing countries. Moreover, the growth in various industries and factories has increased the demand for a sustainable packaging solution over the past few years. Besides, rising demand for water soluble packaging is mainly attributed to the fact that this type of packaging is environmental friendly and is 100% biodegradable. Water soluble packaging products are used as an alternative for convention plastic packaging.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Europe Water Soluble Packaging industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report analyzes factors affecting Europe Water Soluble Packaging market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Europe Water Soluble Packaging market in these regions.

Key Questions Answered In The Report Include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the Europe Water Soluble Packaging market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Europe Water Soluble Packaging market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Europe Water Soluble Packaging market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Europe Water Soluble Packaging market?

