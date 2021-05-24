Europe Water Softeners Market Statistics, Size, Share, Analysis and Projection, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2026

The Europe water softners industry accounted for $558.5 million in 2019 and is expected to touch $849.8 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Chief reasons for market fluctuations:

Rise in population, increase in demand for water softeners in municipalities and industries, and surge in investment in the industrial sector have boosted the growth of the Europe water softners market. However, the presence of alternative water treatment methods and potential health risks for people on low sodium diets hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand from the developing countries and partnership between key public & private stakeholders are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Click Here To Access The Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6434

Salt-based segment dominated the market:

By type, the salt-based segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than two-thirds of the Europe water softners market, owing to its ability to remove minerals such as calcium and magnesium and rise in use of water softeners in home. However, the salt-free segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, as it does not contain any chemicals to soften water and neutralize contaminants and easy to install.

Reverse osmosis segment to portray the fastest growth through 2026:

The reverse osmosis segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, owing to its capability to remove several dissolved substances efficiently and produce quality water. However, the ion exchange segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the Europe water softners market, owing to rising adoption of softener based on ion-exchange process requirement.

Germany held the largest share

The Europe water softners market across Germany dominated in 2019, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the market, due to stringent policies regarding wastewater discharge from both industrial and municipal areas and rise in demand from small household water treatment systems. On the other hand, the market across Spain is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2026, due to use of innovative technologies.

Major market players

Smith Corporation

Delta WATER TECHNOLOGY

Cumulus Nederland BV

Hatenboer-Water BV

Enmetec GmbH

LENNTECH

Kinetico UK Ltd.

Pentair PLC

Lubron Waterbehandeling B.V.

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

Pollet Water Group (Euraqua Europe is subsidiary)

Interested in Procuring this Report? visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/europe-water-softeners-market/purchase-options

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter