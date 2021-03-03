Europe Water Enhancer Market 2021 Precise Outlook – The Kraft Heinz Company, Dyla LLC (Stur), Pure Flavour GmbH, The Hut.com Ltd. (Exhante), Wisdom Natural Brands, Vimto Soft Drinks, The Coca-Cola Company

The Europe Water Enhancer Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The Europe water enhancer market is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The 75 Pages report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in Europe Water Enhancer Market: The Kraft Heinz Company, Dyla LLC (Stur), Pure Flavour GmbH, The Hut.com Ltd. (Exhante), Wisdom Natural Brands, Vimto Soft Drinks, The Coca-Cola Company

Market Overview:

– The good quality of tap water in the countries like Italy, France, Germany, Spain and most of the other countries in Europe is driving the consumers to enhance their tap water with more minerals and taste, therefore they are increasingly inclining towards adding water enhancers so as to customise their normal drinking water and also their bottled water, also its Ready-to-Pour propety is also expected to increase its prominence in the market.

– The increase in the demand for the water enhancers in Europe can also be attributed to the increasing health benefits it provides for instance water enhancer from Stur contains zero sugar, zero calories, and are high in antioxidant vitamin C. Moreover, their water enhancers are also gluten free, and kosher, thereby adding more value to customers in Europe.

Increasing Inclination Towards Non-Alcoholic Drinks

An increase in health-conscious consumers and the introduction of a sugar tax in the UK in 2018 has led to an increase new product launches with non-alcoholic beverages. Since the soft drinks tax was introduced, there has been a clear rise in the number of sugar-free and low-sugar offerings from beverage brands in the UK. For instance, Stur Drinks liquid water enhancers entered United Kingdom market, along with it The Coca Cola Company launched its Oasis Mighty Drops water ehancer, so as to step in this growing water enhancer market in Europe.

Moreover in the countries like Germany, France, and Italy and Germany, the preference for natural and healthy drinks are constantly growing since the consumers have become more and more conscious about their buying decisions. This creates huge potential for the Europe water enhancer market market.

Packaging and Distribution Increasing

The water enhancer comes with the major customer centric benefits such as convenience and unique package design, a portable, lightweight, plastic bottle with a no-leak, click-to-close cap, moreover the products also have a sensory appeal as consumers are able to personalize their beverages according to their mood or the occasion. Therefore these factors are increasingly being considered and adopted by the customers, which is increasingly driving the demand for water enhancer in Europe.

The online stores platform has established itself as a convenient marketplace in Europe, offering a wide range of non-alcoholic beverages such as water enhancer. The robust growth of the e-commerce in Europe has offered unique opportunities to the manufacturers to import and distribute their products in European countries for instance Wisdom Natural Brands and The Kraft Heinz Company are actively selling their products via online websites in Europe such as Amazon, and Tesco, thereby increasing their presence in the country.

Competitive Landscape

The Europe water enhancer market is highly consolidated among a few players. The market studied faces high competition, with the equivalent presence of both global and European country-based key water enhancers players operating in the market. Some of the companies operating in this market are The Kraft Heinz Company, Dyla LLC, The Hut.com Ltd. (Exhante) and he Coca-Cola Company.

