Europe Virtual Reality (VR) Market Insights Shared In Detailed Report 2020, Forecasts to 2026

Europe virtual reality market reached $2,383.5 million in 2019 and will grow by 39.3% over 2020-2026 owing to the rising need for advanced VR technology across various industries in the region.

Highlighted with 38 tables and 50 figures, this 115-page report “Europe Virtual Reality (VR) Market by Component, Technology, Device, Platform, Industry Vertical, End User, and Country 2020-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe virtual reality market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with historical studies covering 2015-2019 and forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe virtual reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Device, Platform, Industry Vertical, End User, and Country.

Based on Component, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Hardware

– Sensors

– Semiconductor Component

– Displays and Projectors

– Position Trackers

– Cameras

– Others

Software

– Software Developer Kits

– Cloud Services

Based on Technology, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Nonimmersive Technology

– Semi-Immersive Technology

– Fully Immersive Technology

Based on Device, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

– Gesture-Tracking Device

– Projector & Display Wall

Based on Platform, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Mobile VR

– Console VR

– PC VR

Based on Industry Vertical, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Gaming

– Entertainment & Media

– Aerospace & Defense

– Healthcare

– Education

– Automotive

– Retail & Marketing

– Other Verticals

Based on End User, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Consumer

Enterprise

– Large Enterprises

– Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

For each of the aforementioned countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of major national markets by Technology, Device, and Industry Vertical over the years 2015-2026 are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend: and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe virtual reality market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Apple Inc.

Atheer, Inc.

Cyberglove Systems Inc.

EON Reality, Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Google Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company. L.P

Leap Motion, Inc.

Meta Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nintendo Co., Ltd

Oculus VR, LLC

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Sixense Entertainment, Inc

Sony Corporation

Total Immersion, Inc.

Virtuix

Zappar Ltd

