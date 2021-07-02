Europe Virtual Reality Content Creation Market forecast to 2030: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2030

Europe virtual reality content creation market reached $177.2 million in 2019 and will grow by 69.3% over 2020-2026 owing to the rising need for VR content creation in the region.

Highlighted with 31 tables and 41 figures, this 92-page report “Europe Virtual Reality Content Creation Market 2020-2030 by Solution, Content Type, VR Medium, Application, and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe virtual reality content creation market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with forecast covering 2020-2030. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=gmd174

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe virtual reality content creation market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Solution, Content Type, VR Medium, Application, and Country.

Based on Solution, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Software

– Service

Based on Content Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Games

– Videos (further split into 360 Degree Videos and Immersive Videos)

– Images

Based on VR Medium, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Mobile-based VR Content

– Console-based VR Content

– PC-based VR Content

Based on Application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Healthcare

– Aerospace & Defense

– Media & Entertainment

– Gaming

– Automotive

– E-commerce & Retail

– Tourism & Hospitality

– Real Estate

– Other Applications

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

For each of the aforementioned countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of major national markets by Content Type, VR Medium, and Application over the years 2019-2030 are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend: and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe virtual reality content creation market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=gmd174

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

360 Labs

Blippar

Koncept VR

Matterport

Panedia Pty Ltd.

Pixvana Inc.

Scapic.

SubVRsive

VIAR (Viar360)

WeMakeVR

(Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)