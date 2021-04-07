Europe Virtual Private Network Market Key Players, Demands, Regional Analysis, Market Share, Size, Revenue and Forecast to 2026

According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled Europe Virtual Private Network Market growth is set to exceed USD 15 billion by 2026. The Europe VPN Market growth is attributed to favorable government initiatives to adopt advanced security technologies and extensive internet penetration. For instance, according to the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) report 2019, the region had over 568 million individuals using internet. Similarly, in October 2019, the National Cyber Security Centre in the UK instructed individuals to reduce the use of VPN software in response to potential cyberthreats and vulnerabilities. These factors are anticipated to contribute significantly to the market growth.

The use of VPN solutions for commercial applications in Europe virtual private network market is anticipated to grow lucratively over the forecast timeline. The extensive digitization across BFSI sector and adoption of advanced technology solutions is fueling the demand for VPN solutions. The financial institutions are using VPN software to secure the handheld devices used by banking personals and provide secure connectivity between remote branches. The increased use of mobile devices for business purpose is anticipated to propel the VPN market growth.

The hardware VPN segment is witnessing growth rate of over 7% CAGR in market from 2020 to 2026. The increased demand for highly secure, high-performance, and reliable connectivity to the Internet is supporting the segment growth. Moreover, the companies are deploying VPN routers to secure the whole network infrastructure. The VPN routers features network address translation and enhanced firewall protection.

Mobile VPN segment is witnessing growth rate of over 12% CAGR in market over the forecast period. The increasing use of mobile devices and cloud services for business purposes is enabling the demand for mobile VPN solutions. The companies are leveraging mobile VPN that establishes a VPN server at the edge of enterprise network. This enables company to provide secure access to authenticated users for enterprise resources.

The site-to-site connectivity segment is expected to grow at a CAGR above 7% from 2020 to 2026. The site-to-site VPN addresses the demand for secure connections between multiple locations. The companies are required to establish a remote connection between geographically dispersed sites. The site-to-site VPNs connect with networks from multiple locations. These connections are managed with VPN gateways including firewall and routers.

Some of the key vendors in the Europe virtual private network market include AirVPN, AnchorFree GmbH, Anthasoft SA DE CV, Array Networks, Inc., Avast Software s.r.o., BlackBerry Limited, Buffered Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc, Columbitech, Cryptzone, CyberGhost S.A., ExpressVPN, Golden Frog GmbH, Google LLC., IBM Corporation, Juniper Networks, Microsoft Corporation, Mudhook Marketing, Inc., NCP Engineering GmbH, NetMotion Software, NordVPN, OPENVPN Inc., Opera Software, Safer Social Ltd., Smith Micro Software, Inc., Watchguard Technologies, Inc. and Windscribe Limited.

