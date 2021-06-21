Europe VFDs Industry Swot and Opportunities Trend Analysis Report | WhipsmartMI

This expansion can be attributed to factors such as increased investment in the energy and construction industries, as well as government regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. During the forecast period, the pump segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the Europe variable frequency drives market. Pump exports and use in a variety of industries are expected to drive the pump segment in the Europe Variable frequency drives market. During the forecast period, the low voltage segment is expected to be the largest contributor. The variable frequency drives market in Europe is divided into two segments: low voltage (up to 690 V) and medium voltage (above 690 V). The increased use of variable frequency drives in the mining, pulp and paper, water and wastewater, and oil and gas industries is propelling the Europe variable frequency drives market in the low voltage segment. The low maintenance and operating costs of medium voltage variable frequency drives in the cement and steel industries are expected to drive the medium voltage segment of Europe’s variable frequency drives market. During the forecast period, Germany is expected to have the largest market share. The market is expected to grow as a result of various factors such as investments in energy projects and the construction industry. Other countries in the region are investing in energy as well. The demand for renewable energy generation in the chemical and food & beverage industries has increased, which is expected to boost the Europe variable frequency drives market in this region. One of the major initiatives for this market is government regulation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Europe VFDs Market report has been categorized as below

By Voltage

· Low Voltage (Up to 690 V)

· Medium Voltage (Above 690 V)

By Power Rating

· 0–0.5 kW

· 0.5–20 kW

· 20–50 kW

· 50–200 kW

· Above 200 kW

By Application

· Pump

· Fan

· Compressor

· Conveyor

· Extruder

· Others

By Country

· Germany

· France

· Italy

· UK

· Rest of Europe

