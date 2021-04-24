Europe Vertical Farming Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018–2024)

In the forecast period, the Europe Vertical Farming Market is projected to increase

by 21.6 percent CAGR and will cross USD 2,298.3 million by 2024. Vertical

farming technology helps farmers produce crops in vertical columns and lines. The

technology uses CAE technology which contributes to humidity, nutrients, gases,

temperature, and light regulation. This approach has a less environmental effect and

helps the producer to use water and energy-reduced compared to traditional farms.

Manufacturers can use their capital effectively and generate considerably more food

with minimal land use.

The vertical farming industry provides hardware and software. The demand for

hardware is higher in the market in both categories and is expected to increase in

the prediction period at a higher CAGR. The category of hardware is further divided

into lighting, hydroponics, climate control, and sensors. The type of lighting is further

divided as light waxes, lights grow, and light ballast rises. Similarly, pumps and

irrigation, meters and solutions, water filtration, etc. are further segmented into the

hydroponic portion. The hardware form of climate control is further known as

fans of ventilation, air purification, and others. The sensors may also be classified as

temperature sensors, CO2 sensors, sensors for nutrients, PH-sensors, and crop sensors,

etc.

The European vertical market in aeroponics, hydroponics, and aquaponics is

categorized by the growth process. In the European vertical farming market

hydroponics holds the biggest share.

The framework makes it possible to divide the European vertical agriculture market

into vertical building farms and vertical container farms. The technique is primarily

used for the processing of various crops like lettuce, pepper, broccoli, spinach,

tomato, etc.

Vertical agriculture aims to perfectly organize the varieties of lettuce and the

formulas to help increase crop quality and yield. With the introduction of correctly

increasing formulas, manufacturers’ returns on investments can be improved. In

Europe, the technique is used too much to make lettuce varieties grow to make a

crop in a farm productive. This strategy allows producers to minimize radiation and

the related costs of transport effectively.

The growing demand for environmentally sustainable production of fresh and

pesticide-free fruits and vegetables drives demand for Europe’s vertical farmers.

Organic food intake helps people reduce their symptoms if they suffer from food and

chemical allergies. The market for organic foods is on the rise as they have more

nutrients like antioxidants than traditional foods.

Europe is North America’s second-largest vertical agriculture sector, as the

technology meets the urban population’s needs. The technology seeks to provide the

crops with a high emphasis on the consumption of this commodity. In order to meet

the demand for increased urban population, demand for vertical farming is rising

tremendously. An ecologically swelling and cost-effective pressure is expected to

further strengthen Europe’s demand for products like salad at a place close to the

residential place of customers.

AeroFarms, Gotham Greens, Bright Farms Inc., Hometown Farms, Infinite Harvest

Inc, Lufa Farms Inc., Beijing IEDA Safe Horticulture Co., Ltd., Farmed Here LLC,

Garden Fresh Farms CSA, Metropolitan Farms, Green Sense Farms, and Green Spirit

farm are some of the main players operating in the European vertical farming

industry.

Latest News Update

In creating so-called ‘vertical’ farming, Ocado has invested £17 million.

The Waitrose business, which supplies food purchased online, aims to cultivate crops

and leafy greens alongside its retail centers.

Two investments have been made in indoor agriculture. One is a joint undertaking

with 80 Acres, the American vertical farming company, and Priva, the Dutch climate

control technology company. He purchased a share in Scunthorpe’s Jones Food.

The Jones Food Farm, Europe’s largest vertical agriculture, has a total indoor

cultivation area of more than 16,000 feet (5,000 meters) lit up at 7.45 miles (12 km)

of LED light and can grow crops all year round. More than 400 tons of food could be

produced annually. Meiny Prins, Priva’s manager, said that the three-way joint

enterprise with Ocado is rising with the global population and that sustainability is

being more emphasized.

For free sample report- https://www.vynzresearch.com/semiconductorelectronics/

Europe-vertical-farming-market/request-sample

Contact Person- Kundan Kumar

Email ID – kundan@vynzresearch.com

Source: – VynZ Research

https://www.vynzresearch.com/