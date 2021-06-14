Europe Vertical Farming Crops Market To Witness Stunning Growth To Generate Massive Revenue Forecast to 2021: 2027| Agricool, Bowery Farming Inc., Infarm, Plantlab and Gotham Greens 

The vertical farming crops market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 89.72 Mn in 2019 to US$ 520.88 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.7 % from 2020 to 2027.

The Europe vertical farming crops market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of considerable regional and local players providing numerous solutions for companies investing in the market arena. The European region constitutes developed economies such as Germany, France, UK, and Italy as a developing nation. Germany is one of the major producers of food and agricultural products. Commonly grown crops by vertical farming are tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, cucumbers, microgreens & sprouts, lettuce, spinach, strawberries, and mushrooms. Vegetables highly preferred by the German populace include tomatoes, potatoes, root vegetables, onion, cucumber, and cabbages. France is expected to play a vital role in the Europe market due to its expanding agricultural sector. Vertical farms offer fresh fruits and vegetables that are grown without the use of any chemicals.

Leading Europe Vertical Farming Crops Market Players:

Agricool

Bowery Farming Inc.

Infarm

Plantlab

Gotham Greens

Europe Vertical Farming Crops market – Regional Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall virtual reality industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key players by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in market.

By Crop Type

Tomato

Leafy Greens

Herbs

Others

By End-Use

Food Retail

Food Service

By Farming Technique

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

