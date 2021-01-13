Europe ventilator market Insights on Challenges and New Trends 2027
The Europe ventilator market is expected to reach US$ 2,072.98million in 2027 from US$ 678.17million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.5% from 2020-2027.
Ventilators are lifesaving machine mostly used among patients with breathing problem. Ventilators provide mechanical ventilation by moving breathable air in and out of the lungs. They are used to deliver breaths to patients that are physically unable to breathe in their own. These help the body to concentrate on fighting infection or recovering; and breathe for a patient who is unconscious because of a severe infection, buildup of toxins, or drug overdose. The scope of the ventilator market includes mobility, type, mode, interface, end user, and region.
Top Players
- Vyaire Medical, Inc
- General Electric Company
- Getinge AB
- Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited
- Hamilton Medical
- Koninklijke Philips N.V
- Medtronic
- ResMed
- Smith’s Group plc.
EUROPE VENTILATOR MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Mobility
- Intensive Care Ventilators
- Portable/Transportable Ventilators
By Type
- Adult/Paediatric Ventilators
- Neonatal/Infant
By Mode
- Combined Mode Ventilation
- Volume Mode Ventilation
- Pressure Mode Ventilation
- Neurally Adjusted Ventilatory Assist (NAVA)
- Inverse Ratio Ventilation (IRV)
- Prone Ventilation
- High-Frequency Oscillatory Ventilation (HFOV)
- High-Frequency Percussive Ventilation (HFPV)
- Others
By Interface
- Invasive
- Non-Invasive
Type- Based Market Insights
Based on type, the ventilator market, is segmented into adult/pediatric ventilator, and neonatal/infant. The adult/pediatric ventilator segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
Interface- Based Market Insights
Based on interface, the ventilator market, is segmented into invasive ventilator, and non-invasive ventilator. The invasive ventilator segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the non-invasive ventilator segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
Mode- Based Market Insights
Based on mode, the ventilator market, is segmented into combined mode ventilation, volume mode, ventilation, pressure mode ventilation, neurally adjusted ventilatory assist (NAVA), inverse ratio ventilation (IRV), prone ventilation, high-frequency oscillatory ventilation (HFOV), high-frequency percussive ventilation (HFPV), others. The combined mode ventilator segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, also the segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
