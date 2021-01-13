Europe ventilator market Insights on Challenges and New Trends 2027

Ventilators are lifesaving machine mostly used among patients with breathing problem. Ventilators provide mechanical ventilation by moving breathable air in and out of the lungs. They are used to deliver breaths to patients that are physically unable to breathe in their own. These help the body to concentrate on fighting infection or recovering; and breathe for a patient who is unconscious because of a severe infection, buildup of toxins, or drug overdose. The scope of the ventilator market includes mobility, type, mode, interface, end user, and region.

Top Players

Vyaire Medical, Inc General Electric Company Getinge AB Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited Hamilton Medical Koninklijke Philips N.V Medtronic ResMed Smith’s Group plc.

EUROPE VENTILATOR MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Mobility

Intensive Care Ventilators

Portable/Transportable Ventilators

By Type

Adult/Paediatric Ventilators

Neonatal/Infant

By Mode

Combined Mode Ventilation

Volume Mode Ventilation

Pressure Mode Ventilation

Neurally Adjusted Ventilatory Assist (NAVA)

Inverse Ratio Ventilation (IRV)

Prone Ventilation

High-Frequency Oscillatory Ventilation (HFOV)

High-Frequency Percussive Ventilation (HFPV)

Others

By Interface

Invasive

Non-Invasive

Type- Based Market Insights

Based on type, the ventilator market, is segmented into adult/pediatric ventilator, and neonatal/infant. The adult/pediatric ventilator segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Interface- Based Market Insights

Based on interface, the ventilator market, is segmented into invasive ventilator, and non-invasive ventilator. The invasive ventilator segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the non-invasive ventilator segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Mode- Based Market Insights

Based on mode, the ventilator market, is segmented into combined mode ventilation, volume mode, ventilation, pressure mode ventilation, neurally adjusted ventilatory assist (NAVA), inverse ratio ventilation (IRV), prone ventilation, high-frequency oscillatory ventilation (HFOV), high-frequency percussive ventilation (HFPV), others. The combined mode ventilator segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, also the segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

