Europe Vehicle Motorized Door Market Is Projected To Register A Healthy CAGR Of 11.5% From 2019 To 2026, Predicts Data Bridge Market Research

Europe Vehicle Motorized Door Market Is Projected To Register A Healthy CAGR Of 11.5% From 2019 To 2026

The research and analysis conducted in Europe Vehicle Motorized Door report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Europe Vehicle Motorized Door industry.

Market expectations for likely development openings have been mentioned clearly in this Europe Vehicle Motorized Door Market research report. Competition analysis has been taken into account while preparing this report. A market analysis has turned into a vital piece of every business to settle on smart choices in the organizations. This market report provides best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on client's needs to extract tangible results.

Europe Vehicle Motorized Door Market assists in making the autonomous driving experience comfortable, easy and safe. The concept of automated door is the part of the automated cars and power door locks or the automated doors allow the front passengers or the driver to lock or unlock all the doors simultaneously.

Europe Vehicle Motorized Door Market assists in making the autonomous driving experience comfortable, easy and safe. The concept of automated door is the part of the automated cars and power door locks or the automated doors allow the front passengers or the driver to lock or unlock all the doors simultaneously.

The vehicle motorized door or the automated door are powered electronically, and they are based on types of technologies used in the system which are can be Bluetooth, keypad, RFID, Wi-Fi connected, biometric and other technologies.

The vehicle motorized door is used majorly for the safety, as autonomous doors get locked when the driver starts driving, which can help in a car crash, as the doors can absorb the impact and keep the passengers from being thrown out, and help in keeping the roof from crumpling.

There are various mechanisms of locks which are used in automated doors keypad & combination smart locks, keyless & wireless smart locks; fob enabled smart lock, and fingerprint & biometric smart locks.

Europe vehicle motorized door market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 11.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Europe Vehicle Motorized Door Market

Europe vehicle motorized door market is segmented into three notable segments which are component, technology and vehicle type.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into door handle sensor, actuators, NFC reader, others. In 2019, NFC reader segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In September 2018, Brose announced the launch of near-series concept car, which will help in intelligent interaction between door and seat functions, in which the car recognizes the driver and the doors get opened automatically.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into power sliding, soft close and retractable door handle system. In 2019, retractable door handle system segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In September 2015, Brose announced the new standards for the comfortable accessibility of the vehicle, in which the side door gets open automatically and it has power lock system which is less noisy.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger cars, commercial vehicles and electric vehicles. In 2019, electric vehicles segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. In July 2018, Brose announced the launch of electric drive series that comes along with the side doors which can be opened and closed automatically. The door systems would be made of glass fiber fabric- reinforced thermoplastics which would also be advantageous in saving 5 kg of weight per vehicle.



Competitive Analysis: Europe Vehicle Motorized Door Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are NXP Semiconductors, STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Schaltbau Holding AG, Smartrac N.V., Kiekert AG, WITTE Automotive, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Huf Hülsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG, Continental AG, Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG, Valeo and others.

Product Launch:

In July 2018, Brose announced the launch of electric drive series that comes along with the side doors which can be opened and closed automatically. The door systems would be made of glass fiber fabric- reinforced thermoplastics which would also be advantageous in saving 5 kg of weight per vehicle.

In December 2017, Continental announced the launch of Digital-Key Service for AVIS which includes access electronics for the doors and the app useful for the secure delivery of the keys.

In September 2018, Brose announced the launch of near-series concept car, which will help in intelligent interaction between door and seat functions, in which the car recognizes the driver and the doors get opened automatically.

The Europe Vehicle Motorized Door Market report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Europe Vehicle Motorized Door Market.

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Europe Vehicle Motorized Door Market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies.

Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Europe Vehicle Motorized Door Market.

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Europe Vehicle Motorized Door Market industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Europe Vehicle Motorized Door Market supply and demand. The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact the Global Europe Vehicle Motorized Door Market The data analysis present in the Europe Vehicle Motorized Door Market report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or retainers on Europe Vehicle Motorized Door Market

Table of Content

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 OVERVIEW OF EUROPE VEHICLE MOTORIZED DOOR MARKET

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.5 LIMITATION

1.6 MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 MARKETS COVERED

2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.7 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID

2.8 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX

2.9 SECONDARY SOURCES

2.10 ASSUMPTIONS

3 CURRENT AND FUTURE CARLINES DEPLOYED WITH VEHICLE MOTORIZED DOOR HANDLE SYSTEM

3.1 CURRENT CARLINE WITH MOTORIZE DOORS

3.2 FUTURE CARLINE WITH MOTORIZE DOORS

4 WORKING OF COMPONENTS USED IN VEHICLE MOTORIZED DOOR

4.1 WORKING OF ACTUATORS

4.1.1 COMPANIES INVOLVED

4.1.2 OEMS HAS DEPLOYED ACTUATORS

4.1.3 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS

4.2 WORKING OF DOOR HANDLE SENSOR

4.2.1 COMPANIES INVOLVED

4.2.2 OEMS HAVE DEPLOYED DOOR HANDLE SENSOR

4.2.3 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS

4.3 WORKING OF NFC

4.3.1 COMPANIES INVOLVED

4.3.2 OEMS HAVE DEPLOYED NFC

4.3.3 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS

5 OVERVIEW OF DIFFERENT TYPE OF VEHICLE MOTORIZED DOORS

5.1 WORKING OF POWER SLIDING DOORS

5.1.1 COMPANIES INVOLVED

5.1.2 OEMS HAS DEPLOYED POWER SLIDING DOORS

5.1.3 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS

5.2 WORKING OF RETRACTABLE DOOR HANDLE SYSTEMS

5.2.1 COMPANIES INVOLVED

5.2.2 OEMS HAS DEPLOYED RETRACTABLE DOOR HANDLES IN VEHICLES

5.2.3 OEMS TO DEPLOY RETRACTABLE DOOR HANDLES IN FUTURE UPCOMING VEHICLE MODELS

5.2.4 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS

5.3 WORKING OF SOFT CLOSING DOORS

5.3.1 COMPANIES INVOLVED

5.3.2 OEMS HAVE DEPLOYED SOFT CLOSING DOORS

5.3.3 TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTSCOST TREND ANALYSIS OF VEHICLE MOTORIZED DOOR HANDLE SYSTEM

5.4 COST TREND ANALYSIS OF TYPES OF MOTORIZE DOORS (USD)

5.5 COST TREND ANALYSIS OF TYPES OF COMPONENTS IN MOTORIZED DOORS (USD)

6 COST TREND ANALYSIS OF VEHICLE MOTORIZED DOOR HANDLE SYSTEM

6.1 COST TREND ANALYSIS OF TYPES OF MOTORIZE DOORS (USD)

6.2 COST TREND ANALYSIS OF TYPES OF COMPONENTS IN MOTORIZED DOORS (USD)

7 MARKET OVERVIEW

7.1 DRIVERS

7.1.1 INCREASING DEMAND FOR LUXURIOUS AND ELECTRIC VEHICLES

7.1.2 GROWING FOCUS TOWARDS EASY AND CABLE FREE OPERATIONS

7.1.3 BENEFITS ASSOCIATED WITH AUTOMATIC DOOR, SUCH AS ENERGY SAVINGS AND HIGH SECURITY

6.2 RESTRAINTS

6.2.1 HIGH MAINTENANCE COST

6.2.2 THE HIGH PRICE OF THE RETRACTABLE DOOR HANDLES AS COMPARED TO THE STANDARD SELLING DOOR HANDLE

7.3 OPPORTUNITIES

7.3.1 DEVELOPMENT OF NEW KEY DOOR TECHNOLOGIES

7.3.2 RAPIDLY GROWING CONCERN TOWARDS VEHICLE SAFETY SYSTEMS IN DEVELOPED AND DEVELOPING NATIONS

7.4 CHALLENGE

7.4.1 REMOTE BATTERY DRAIN ISSUE

8 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

9 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

9.1 MULTIVARIATE MODELLING

10 KEY INSIGHTS

11 EUROPE VEHICLE MOTORIZED DOOR MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

11.1 OVERVIEW

11.2 SOFT CLOSE DOOR

11.3 POWER SLIDING DOOR

11.4 RETRACTABLE DOOR HANDLE

12 EUROPE VEHICLE MOTORIZED DOOR MARKET, BY COMPONENT

12.1 OVERVIEW

12.2 DOOR HANDLE SENSOR

12.3 NFC READER

12.4 ACTUATORS

12.5 OTHERS

13 EUROPE VEHICLE MOTORIZED DOOR MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

13.1 OVERVIEW

13.2 PASSENGER CARS

13.3 COMMERCIAL VEHICLES

13.4 ELECTRIC VEHICLES

14 GLOBAL VEHICLE MOTORIZED DOOR, BY GEOGRAPHY

14.1 EUROPE

14.1.1 GERMANY

14.1.2 U.K.

14.1.3 FRANCE

14.1.4 ITALY

14.1.5 SPAIN

14.1.6 NETHERLANDS

14.1.7 BELGIUM

14.1.8 SWITZERLAND

14.1.9 TURKEY

14.1.10 RUSSIA

14.1.11 REST OF EUROPE

15 COMPANY PROFILE

15.1 BROSE FAHRZEUGTEILE GMBH & CO. KG

15.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.1.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

15.1.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.1.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.2 VALEO

15.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.2.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

15.2.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

15.2.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.2.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

15.3 CONTINENTAL AG

15.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.3.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

15.3.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

15.3.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.3.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.4 HUF HÜLSBECK & FÜRST GMBH & CO. KG

15.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.4.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

15.4.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.4.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.5 JOHNSON ELECTRIC HOLDINGS LIMITED

15.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.5.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

15.5.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

15.5.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.5.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.6 WITTE AUTOMOTIVE

15.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.6.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

15.6.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.6.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.7 KIEKERT AG

15.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.7.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

15.7.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.7.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.8 SMARTRAC N.V.

15.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.8.2 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE

15.8.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.8.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

15.9 SCHALTBAU HOLDING AG

15.9.1 COMPANYSNAPSHOT

15.9.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

15.9.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS

15.9.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.9.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.10 ZF FRIEDRICHSHAFEN AG

15.10.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.10.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

15.10.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.10.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

15.11 STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

15.11.1 COMPANYSNAPSHOT

15.11.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

15.11.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.11.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT

15.12 NXP SEMICONDUCTORS

15.12.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT

15.12.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS

15.12.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

15.12.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

16 QUESTIONNAIRE

17 RELATED REPORTS

