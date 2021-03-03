Europe Vegetable Oil Market Growing Demand and Business Scenario 2021 – 2025: Cargill, Incorporated, Fuji Oil Holding Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Europe Vegetable Oil Market in its latest report titled, “Europe Vegetable Oil Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Europe Vegetable Oil Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.15% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

(Exclusive Offer: Flat 30% discount on this report)

Get a Free Sample PDF Copy of the Latest Research on Europe Vegetable Oil Market 2021 Before the purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152596/europe-vegetable-oil-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=69

Top Key Players in the Europe Vegetable Oil Market: Cargill, Incorporated, Fuji Oil Holding Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Avril Group, EFKO Group, Bunge Limited, Olam International Limited, Wilmar International Limited

Key Market Trends

Supportive Policies on Vegetable Oil Usage in European Region

EUs consumption of vegetable oil in biofuel has been largely driven by the Renewable Energy Directive (RED). This directive, established in 2009, requires 10% of the energy consumption in road and rail transport in 2020 to be from renewable sources. EU Member States (countries) are required to implement this target with national laws and incentives, such as blending mandates. Palm oil contributes around 20% to the production of biodiesel (fatty acid methyl ester) and renewable diesel (hydrotreated vegetable oil) in the EU. The other major feedstocks for producing diesel substitutes are rapeseed, used in cooking oil and animal fats.

Inquire for Discount:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202152596/europe-vegetable-oil-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?mode=69

Germany Holds the Largest Market Share

After Canada, Germany is believed to the largest producer of rapeseed oil across the world. Based on its nutritionally well-balanced composition, rapeseed oil has become one of the most common vegetable oils in Germany and all over Europe. It is used as salad and cooking oil on a large scale and serves as an oil component in margarine, mayonnaise, and dressings. The non-food industry is also interested in rapeseed oil. It is used in energy productions, such as biofuels, and serves as an environment-friendly additive in lubricants. Germany is among one of the largest European markets for olive oil. Total consumption is high and stable. Moreover, the market offers good opportunities for organic olive oil. Most consumption in Germany is for virgin olive oil, this, in turn, boosts the demand for vegetable oil in the country.

This Europe Vegetable Oil Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– 3 months of analyst support

Buy Full Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/07202152596?mode=su?mode=69

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional (sales@marketinsightsreports.com), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com