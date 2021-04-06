Europe Turboprop Aircraft Market 2021 Global Outlook – Airbus SE, Piaggio Aerospace, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Embraer SA, Textron Inc.

Europe Turboprop Aircraft Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Europe Turboprop Aircraft Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The European turboprop aircraft market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of more than 1.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Leading Companies of Europe Turboprop Aircraft Market are Airbus SE, Piaggio Aerospace, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Embraer SA, Textron Inc., Pilatus Aircraft Ltd, ATR, Thrush Aircraft Inc., Viking Air Limited, Piper Aircraft Inc., DAHER, Air Tractor Inc. and others.

Key Market Trends:

The Military Aviation Segment to Exhibit a Significant Growth Rate

The rise in military spending by European countries, such as France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Ukraine, and Norway, on the development and modernization of their respective air forces is propelling the growth of the military turboprop aircraft market in Europe. In order to provide better training to their pilots, many European countries are investing in the procurement of trainer aircraft. In December 2019, Spain issued a tender for the procurement of new trainer jets to replace its aging fleet of Casa C-101 trainer aircraft and ordered 24 Pilatus PC-21 trainer jets in January 2020. The military turboprop transport aircraft market is also expected to exhibit a healthy growth rate during the forecast period. In 2018, Germany announced its plans to procure six C-130J Hercules aircraft from Lockheed Martin. Germany and France are also planning to establish a common manufacturing facility for C 130J Hercules aircraft, to equip their air forces with more power at reduced costs. However, programs, such as Airbus A400M Atlas, aircraft did not perform up to the expectations, and many air forces, such as Germany’s Luftwaffe and Britain’s Royal Air Force, criticized the aircraft for its technical problems. However, recent military certifications for A400M Atlas, issued by the Certification and Qualification Committee, in 2020, are expected to bring in more revenue to Airbus.

Regional Outlook of Europe Turboprop Aircraft Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

