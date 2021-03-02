Europe Tourism Market is expected to grow nearly at a CAGR of above 5.8% to reach USD 1,295,914.51 by 2026

The Europe Tourism market has reached USD 895,727.82 Million and is expected to grow nearly at a CAGR of above 5.8% to reach USD 1,295,914.51 by 2026.

Tourism plays a crucial role in European regions, adding to job and resource growth, sustainable development, improved cultural heritage, and influencing the European identity. Tourism-created infrastructure contributes more generally to local economic development, thus generating (or maintaining) jobs and helping to offset the decline in the industrial sector. The Tourism industry in European Countries makes a significant contribution to its economies. In previous years, Travel & Tourism supported 33.5 million jobs and 9.3% of total European GDP. By 2025, the Tourism industry’s total economic contribution is estimated to grow to 38 million jobs and 9.9% of total European GDP. Also, Tourism will be a key to economic recovery for countries hit hardest by recession and crisis, including Greece, Spain, and Portugal.

With the advancement in technology, traveling has become more comfortable as compared to previous years. The Internet has helped people to know about different countries, cultures, languages and has increased the desire to travel. With an increase in disposable income across the world and government initiatives of different countries to attract people is expected to drive the European tourism market. However, increasing crimes against tourists and growing threats to terrorism is the major restraint of the European tourism market.

Growth drivers

Rising disposable income

People across the globe have increased disposable income that they can spend on themselves. This is partly because of rises in salary and partially because the price for essential goods such as food and clothing has fallen. Many families now have 2 income earners rather than one, they have fewer kids and often have a private mode of transportation. All of these factors will lead to European tourism market growth.

Technological growth

Millennials have played a vital role in this change in tourism trends. They love traveling and are excited about new technology as well. The combined interest has created a new sense in which social media, apps, forums, and so on play a vital role. By that same token, the travel industry has joined the fray at changing its business model and product offering to attract tourists, as it becomes increasingly aware of this phenomenon. The cell phone has become a tour guide, the perfect locator for restaurants, travel agencies, maps, and much more. During the whole buying process, and it is by the side. All these factors have contributed to the rise in the European tourism market.

Europe Tourism: Competitive Landscape

The Europe Tourism Market is dominated by many players, amongst them, the major players are Intrepid Travel, Abercrombie & Kent, Topdeck, Globus Journey, Trafalgar, Topdeck, Insight Vacation, Penguin Travel, G Adventures, Tauck, Butterfield & Robinson, Zegrahm Expeditions and Other prominent players.

Recent Development:

February 2020, Intrepid Travel, the founder of adventure travel in Melbourne, Australia, partnered with travel publisher Lonely Planet to create a new range of co-branded tour packages.

February 2020, Insight Vacations has increased its support to travel agents by relaunching its Agent App, now featuring new revenue enhancing enhancements.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Europe Tourism market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the country by segmenting the Europe Tourism market into France, Spain, Italy, United Kingdom, Germany, Turkey, Austria, Greece and Others.

To outline, categorized and forecast the Europe Tourism market based on the type, and purpose.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the Europe Tourism Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

