Europe Telehealth Market trending at CAGR +14% by 2028 with AMD Global Telemedicine, Medtronic, CISCO Systems, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell, Mckesson Corporation

Telehealth is the use of digital information and communication technologies, such as computers and mobile devices, to access health care services remotely and manage your health care. These may be technologies you use from home or that your doctor uses to improve or support health care services.

The size and scope of the United Kingdom’s universal healthcare provider, the National Health Service (NHS), make the United Kingdom’s healthcare sector almost unique in comparison to its global peers. The NHS provides universal, nondiscriminatory healthcare to all citizens that is free at the point of use. While many countries have made significant advances in adopting telehealth services, the United Kingdom’s telehealth provision prior to the COVID-19 pandemic was comparatively underdeveloped.

However, during the peak of the crisis, the UK Secretary of State for Health Matt Hancock declared that NHS general practitioners (GPs) should see patients remotely by default. This precipitated a significant leap in the number of virtual GP appointments from 25% to 71%.

Such eye-catching statistics are not restricted to virtual GP appointments; similar statistics can be seen across many NHS services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Registrations to use the NHS app increased by 111% from February to March 2020. Use of the nonemergency online advice site, NHS 111 online, for the period of June to November 2020 was up 257% compared to the same period in the previous year.

The Europe Telehealth Market report gives the 360 degree perspective on the fundamentals of market, definitions, groupings, applications and industry chain review, industry arrangements and plans, item details, forms, cost structures and afterward on. At that point it examine the world’s primary district and economic situations, including the product value, benefit, limit, creation, limit usage, request and development pace of industry.

Key Players:

AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc

Medtronic

CISCO Systems, Inc

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Honeywell

Mckesson Corporation

Aerotel Medical Systems

CardioComm Solutions, Inc.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

The report covers the major driving factors influencing the revenue scale of the Europe Telehealth Market and details about the surging demand in this area. The report then highlights the latest trends and challenges that leading industry contenders could face. The significant applications and potential business areas are also added to this report. Europe Telehealth market research is provided for international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis and development status of key regions. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and analysis of cost structures. This report also shows import/export consumption, supply and demand, costs, prices, revenues and gross margins.

Europe Telehealth Market Report Segment: by technology

Hardware

Software

Telecommunication

Europe Telehealth Market Report Segment: by service

Tele-Monitoring

Store & Forward

Real-Time Interactive

Europe Telehealth Market Report Segment: by application

Tele-Cardiology

Tele-Radiology

Tele-Pathology

Tele-Dermatology

Tele-Neurology

Emergency Care

Home Health

Others

Europe Telehealth Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The report provides major statistics of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Europe Telehealth is explained in detail in various regions and various segments of the industry.

Table of Content:

A descriptive view of the business framework

Offers review from customers

Different approaches for exploring the Europe Telehealth opportunities

Holistic snapshot of the competitive landscape

Market segmentation across the globe

Fragmentation of Europe Telehealth over the regions

Detailed analysis of key players, vendors, and traders

Informative data for strategic planning of business

Risk evaluation method

Prerequisite of Europe Telehealth

Forecast the futuristic developments and upcoming competitors

Appendix

