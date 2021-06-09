Europe Teledentistry Market Growth Set to Surge Significantly during 2021 – 2027 | Koninklijke Philips N.V., MouthWatch, LLC, Patterson Companies, Inc., e-DENTECH, ViDe Virtual Dental

The Europe Teledentistry market is expected to reach US$ 920.83million in 2027 from US$ 242.51million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 16.6% from 2020-2027.

Europe Teledentistry Market study by “The Business Market Insights” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Teledentistry as defined by The American TeleDentistry Association is a branch of medical science that uses electronic information, imaging, and communication technologies, such as interactive audio, video, data communications during dental procedures. It also stores and forwards technologies to provide and support dental care delivery, diagnosis, consultation, treatment, transfer of dental information, and education. Teledentistry is a kind of telehealth that deals with using information technology and telecommunications for providing dental treatment, public knowledge, consultation, and education. It has the potential to solve many of the issues related to cost effectiveness, access, and quality of dental care.

Leading Europe Teledentistry Market Players:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

MouthWatch, LLC

Patterson Companies, Inc.

e-DENTECH

ViDe Virtual Dental

EUROPE TELEDENTISTRY MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Component

Hardware

Software and Services

By Delivery mode

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By End User

Patients

Payers

Providers

Others

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Europe Teledentistry Market. The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

