Europe Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Is Growing Strongly Over Time 2020-2027 Prominent Key Players like Accenture PLC, Nokia Corporation, Amdocs, Inc., Cerillion PLC

The telecom billing and revenue management market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 4918.5 million in 2019 to US$ 13806.0 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2020 to 2027

The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment.

Increasing mobile phone penetration worldwide and high growth in the subscriber base in various regions is among the prime factors driving the global telecom billing and revenue management market. High capital expenses (CAPEX) requirements to upgrade existing network infrastructure and establish a new one, and complex regulatory environment are a few of the factors hindering the global telecom billing and revenue management market. Providing telecom billing and revenue management systems using cloud and IoT technology is trending nowadays across the world. The telecom enterprises are set to become one of the main beneficiaries of the cloud and IoT industry in the coming years by receiving large revenues from numerous types of paid services, accomplishing rise in profit margin, building their brand of cloud service system through the analysis of user needs. Further, the growing preference and shift towards cloud and IoT solutions and services are providing an opportunity for the growth of the telecom billing and revenue management market players. These technologies have changed the communications landscape by allowing various devices to interact with each other.

Accenture PLC, Nokia Corporation, Amdocs, Inc., Cerillion PLC, Comarch SA, CSG Systems International, Inc., Fiserv, Inc., Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Mphasis, NEC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Optiva Inc., Mavenir Systems, SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS), AGILITY CIS, Comviva, Enghouse Networks, PANAMAX INC, STL.TECH, Vcare Corporation

The increase in number of internet users, growth of telecom industry, improving needs for innovative billing and revenue management solutions, and increasing number of IoT connections are the major factors propelling the growth of telecom billing and revenue management market in Europe. However, the legacy systems and high investments are hindering the growth of telecom billing and revenue management market. Despite of the limitations, the market is foreseeing significant growth opportunities such as, development of several new technologies and growing adoption of cloud-based solutions and services.

