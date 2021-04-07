Europe Sugar Substitutes Market Future Growth Prospect, Industry Report And Growing Demand Analysis Till 2027

This comprehensive Europe Sugar Substitutes Market report underlines the primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Other key market parameters range from industry outlook with respect to critical success factors (CSFs), industry dynamics that mainly covers drivers and restraints, market segmentation & value chain analysis, key opportunities, application and technology outlook, regional or geographical insight, country-level analysis, key company profiles, competitive landscape, to company market share analysis.

The attention on the overwhelming players zuChem Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, BENEO, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont, Foodchem International Corporation, JK Sucralose Inc., HYET Sweet, Roquette Frères, Mitsui Sugar Co.,Ltd., ADM, Tate & Lyle, Pyure Brands LLC, PureCircle, Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America, Inc., Alsiano, StartingLine S.p.A., NutraSweet Co., MAFCO Worldwide LLC, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. and other domestic and global player

Rising Trend of Healthy Lifestyle and Healthy Foods in European Market

Sugar substitutes market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in sugar substitutes industry with sugar substitutes sales, components sales, impact of technological development sugar substitutes and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the sugar substitutes market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights: Europe Sugar Substitutes Market

Sugar substitutes market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 6,625.02 million by 2027. Increasing adoption of healthy foods, diet drinks and other sugar substitute products will accelerate the market in forecast period.

Technology plays an important role in product development or improvement, similarly the advancement in sugar substitutes systems is opening huge opportunity for the market to cater wide range of products like natural sweeteners which are derived from the various plant and fruits. In addition, the increased concern towards the diabetic and obsessed population is supposed to drive the sugar substitutes market growth. Increased concern towards healthy food and beverages among customers and government is majorly supporting the growth of sugar substitutes in Europe market. For instance, in April, 2018, U.K. government introduced new tax on the sugar drinks such as sodas, cold drinks and others. To reduce the consumption and obesity among population, government implemented this new rule which is helping the market as players are adapting sugar alternatives or substitutes ingredient in their products.

Conducts Overall EUROPE SUGAR SUBSTITUTES Market Segmentation:

By Type (High-Fructose Syrups, High-Intensity Sweeteners, Low-Intensity Sweeteners),

Form (Crystallized, Liquid, Powder),

Category (Natural, Synthetic),

Application (Beverages, Food Products, Oral Care, Pharmaceuticals, Others)

Sugar substitutes Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the sugar substitutes market report are Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Russia, Sweden, Belgium, Turkey and rest of Europe.

Germany dominates the Europe sugar substitutes market due to growing competition between various industries owing to improvise their food offering in European countries. Germany is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of increased adaptation of sugar substitutes by the food and beverages industry. For instance, in December, 2018, German Food and Agriculture Ministry formed a voluntary deal with food industry to introduce new healthy product shaving less salt, sugar and fat content. Such initiatives taken by the government and food manufacturers are driving the Germany sugar substitutes market growth.

In September, 2019, HYET sweet formed a strategic partnership agreement with a Vitasweet, an ingredients manufacturer. Both the companies are helping each other to develop their business for the European market. Through this the company is strengthening their customer support and customer base for the European market.

In November, 2018, Tate & Lyle announced the extended partnership with Azelis (Belgium) for distribution of food ingredients and specialty chemicals. The agreement with the Azelis (Belgium) will enhance their distribution of fibres, low calorie sweeteners and stabilizers in Europe region.

