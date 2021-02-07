Europe Starch Softgel Capsules Market will grow by 315.93 million during 2020-2027, according to Business Market Insights

The Europe starch softgel capsules market is projected to reach US$ 114.85 million by 2027 from US$ 161.36 million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027.

The starch softgel capsules are usually derived from natural sources and used as nutritional supplements by patients suffering with various medical conditions. These soft gel capsules are usually free of genetic modifications and are manufactured adhering to strict quality standards. The soft gel capsules are available in gelatin as well as non-gelatin composition for people with vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences. The soft gels are one of the most common and widely used oral dosage form of pharmaceuticals as well as nutraceuticals. The starch softgel capsules market is expected to witness huge growth due to increasing availability of vegetarian softgel capsules. However, the difficulties in optimizing cellulose/starch for API delivery may hinder the growth of market.

Major key players covered in this report: Associated British Foods, Bunge Limited, Conagra Brands, Inc., EFKO Group, Fuji Oil Europe, NMGK Group, Puratos, Richardson International Limited, Vandemoortele, Wilmar International Limited

