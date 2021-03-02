Europe Solid Wood Furniture Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 1.42% during the forecast period 2015-2025

Due to the changing lifestyle pattern, there is a shift in consumer buying patterns. Owing to the affordability and new designs, people are going for a modern rustic design, which gives the aesthetic appeal to the home. Finishing, recoloring, and distinctive specialty effecting choices for wood furniture can add a sort of customization to wooden furniture and also help to improve its solidness. Low maintenance wood and the lower price are adding fuel to the sales of the solid wood market.

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the solid wood furniture market is going to witness momentous growth during the forecast period 2014-2024. On accounts of rapidly increasing population, stimulating standard of living, and enticing tourists are generating new growth potentials for solid wood furniture manufacturers. Additionally, the cumulative demand for solid wood furniture from the hospitality sector is also a key factor in improving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising requirement for furniture from restaurants, coffee shops, and bars, among others, is expected to fuel market growth.

Growth Drivers

Escalation in Demand for Luxury Furniture

Growing demand for luxury furniture with increasing disposable income, globalization and shift of major population to the urban areas are expected to propel the growth of solid wood furniture market across Europe

Changing consumer demographics

Income levels in Europe have been scaling rapidly over the past decade and this inclination is projected to continue. This has led to an increase in the number of the middle class and affluent homes. All these factors have had a positive influence on the wood furniture sector and are anticipated to propel the demand for solid wood furniture in the future.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Europe solid wood market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the solid wood market into countries, namely, UK, Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Rest of Europe and the leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the Europe solid wood market based on the type and Application.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the Europe solid wood Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

Scope of the Report

By Product Type

Oak Furniture,

Teak Furniture

Walnut Furniture

Solid Timber Furniture

others

By Application

Household Use

Commercial Use

Europe solid wood furniture market competitive landscape

Companies such as Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Misuraemme, Javorina, Kinnarps Holding Ab, Steelcase Inc. Hartmann Möbelwerke Gmbh, S.C. Simex S.A and Dyrlund- Smith A/S are the key players in the industries.

In addition, the report provides an analysis of the Europe solid wood furniture market with respect to the following geographic segments:

United Kingdom

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

