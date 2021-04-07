Europe Solid Waste Management Market Research Report to Share Manufacturer Analysis, Competitive Landscape, and Forecast 2026

By 2026, the Europe solid waste management market is slated to accrue a considerable share, owing to the boost provided by the current changes worldwide. Due to the introduction of several new collection as well as recycling measures of the various governments in the region, the Europe solid waste management market forecast is set to ascend consistently through the forthcoming years.

The massive volume of urban migration has added to the impetus, alongside the contribution of factors such as the boom in the demand for effective solid waste management solutions from the commercial and residential sectors. This intensifies environmental concerns pertaining to the management of plastic waste, and the adoption of cutting edge solutions across the prominent regions of the industry.

The surging demand for efficient municipal waste management solutions can be attributed to the growing population across the region. The rapid rise in population has been resulting to a massive volume of trash, which can be translated to a higher revenue for the Europe solid waste management market.

As per the directives of the European circular economy action plan, it is mandatory for all EU nations to reuse and recycle over 70% of their municipal waste by 2030, at the same time reducing their landfills to 10% by the end of 2035.

The trending adoption of advanced and highly efficient recycling technologies for applications such as plastic recycling has been a primary factor enabling the expansion of the solid waste management industry share in the UK. The spending capacity of individuals in the region is high, due to which limiting the pollution levels has become considerably easy to implement.

The UK government has also been playing a vital role in eliciting more demand for solid waste management systems through its plans such as the Food Waste Recycling Action Plan.

In terms of material, the plastic segment is poised for substantial demand through the forecast years, driven by the augmenting concerns pertaining to the environmental harm caused by plastic pollutants. According to the findings of the European Environment Agency (EEA), only about 30% of the total plastic waste was recycled by 2018, while 70% was either being dumped across landfills or exported to other regions of the world.

This calls for an urgent action toward efficient management of waste via recycling plastic or decomposing these substances to ensure minimal environmental damage, boosting the scenario across Europe solid waste management industry trends.

Tradebe, Veolia Environment, Biffa groups, Stericycle Inc., Oil Salvage, , Amec Foster Wheeler, Plasco conversion technologies, and Cleanaway are some key industry participants in the Europe solid waste management market.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 5. Europe Solid Waste Management Market, By Treatment

5.1. Europe Market share by treatment, 2019 & 2026

5.2. Open dumping

5.2.1. Europe market from open dumping, 2015 – 2026

5.2.2. Europe market from open dumping, by region, 2015 – 2026

5.3. Disposal

5.3.1. Europe market from disposal, 2015 – 2026

5.3.2. Europe market from disposal, by region, 2015 – 2026

5.3.3. Landfill

5.3.3.1. Europe market from landfill, 2015 – 2026

5.3.3.2. Europe market from landfill, by region, 2015 – 2026

5.3.4. Recycling

5.3.4.1. Europe market from recycling, 2015 – 2026

5.3.4.2. Europe market from recycling, by region, 2015 – 2026

5.3.5. Incineration/Combustion

5.3.5.1. Europe market from incineration/combustion, 2015 – 2026

5.3.5.2. Europe market from incineration/combustion, by region, 2015 – 2026

5.3.6. Composting & AD

5.3.6.1. Europe market from composting & AD, 2015 – 2026

5.3.6.2. Europe market from composting & AD, by region, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 6. Europe Solid Waste Management Market, By Material

6.1. Europe Market by material, 2019 & 2026

6.2. Paper & paperboard

6.2.1. Europe market from disposal, by paper & paperboard, 2015 – 2026

6.2.2. Europe market from disposal, by paper & paperboard, by region, 2015 – 2026

6.3. Metals

6.3.1. Europe market from disposal, by metals, 2015 – 2026

6.3.2. Europe market from disposal, by metals, by region, 2015 – 2026

6.4. Plastics

6.4.1. Europe market from disposal, by plastics, 2015 – 2026

6.4.2. Europe market from disposal, by plastics, by region, 2015 – 2026

6.5. Food

6.5.1. Europe market from disposal, by food, 2015 – 2026

6.5.2. Europe market from disposal, by food, by region, 2015 – 2026

6.6. Glass

6.6.1. Europe market from disposal, by glass, 2015 – 2026

6.6.2. Europe market from disposal, by glass, by region, 2015 – 2026

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Europe market from disposal, by others, 2015 – 2026

6.7.2. Europe market from disposal, by others, by region, 2015 – 2026

