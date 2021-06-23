Europe Solar Panel Recycling Market Size Prognosticated to Perceive a Thriving Growth by 2027 interpreted by a new report

Europe solar panel recycling market accounted for $49.1 million in 2020 and will grow by 19.0% annually over 2020-2027 driven by the growing demand for clean energy, increasing growing adoption of solar power, and rising support of the government toward sustainable development.

Highlighted with 31 tables and 37 figures, this 90-page report “Europe Solar Panel Recycling Market 2020-2027 by Process (Mechanical, Thermal, Laser, Chemical), Panel Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin Film), Shelf Life (Early Loss, Normal Loss), and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe solar panel recycling market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate/forecast from 2020 till 2027 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe solar panel recycling market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Process, Panel Type, Shelf Life, and Country.

Based on Process, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

– Mechanical Recycling

– Thermal Recycling

– Laser Recycling

– Chemical Recycling

– Other Processes

Based on Panel Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

– Monocrystalline Solar Panels

– Polycrystalline Solar Panels

– Thin Film Solar Panels

Based on Shelf Life, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2017-2027 included in each section.

– Early Loss

– Normal Loss

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of key national markets by Process, Panel Type, and Shelf Life over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Canadian Solar Inc.

EIKI SHOJI Co. Ltd.

First Solar Inc.

Interco Trading Inc.

PV Cycle a.i.s.b.l.

Reclaim PV Recycling Pty Ltd.

Reiling GmbH & Co. KG

REMA PV System AS

Rinovasol GMBH

Sharp Corporation

Silcontel Ltd.

SunPower Corporation

Trina Solar Co., Ltd.

Yingli Energy Co. Ltd.

