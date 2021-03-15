Europe Sodium Nitrate Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2023) | abcr GmbH, URALCHEM Holding P.L.C.

The European sodium nitrate market is predicted to grow at 3.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2018–2023) to reach USD 49,996.4 thousand by 2023, owing to the increasing use of sodium nitrate in agriculture, chemical, and food & beverage industries. Use of sodium nitrate as a heat storage medium in concentrated solar power plants is also anticipated to increase the demand of the chemical compound in the region.

Sodium nitrate is an odorless, white powdery chemical compound mainly utilized in the manufacturing of fertilizers. It is highly soluble in ethanol, water, liquid ammonia, and partially soluble in alcohol, methanol, and solvent ether. It exhibits strong hydroscopic property and is considered as strong oxidizer but is usually stable under normal conditions of storage and use.

The only possible means to produce enough food for the entire population is by increasing the yield per area of land. This can be possible only by the judicious use of fertilizers coupled with other progressive farming techniques as the use of fertilizers improve soil quality and enhance crop yield. Sodium nitrate is being utilized in fertilizers, thus increasing in use of fertilizers will drive sodium nitrate market growth in Europe region.

The increasing demand for penicillin in European countries acts as an opportunity for the European sodium nitrate market. Sodium nitrate is utilized in penicillin medium preparation along with other salts such as MgSO4, K3PO4, and others. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), many countries such as France and Portugal are facing the shortage of penicillin due to the increasing number of rheumatic heart diseases which develop from a simple untreated throat infection. Thus, an increase in penicillin production is anticipated in the coming years. Thus, the increase in penicillin production assists in sodium nitrate market expansion in Europe.

BASF SE, Merck KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Union Group Chemical Company S.L., Grupa Azoty SA, abcr GmbH, URALCHEM Holding P.L.C., PJSC Concern Stirol, PJSC Severodonetsk “Azot”, Neochim Plc, and JSC «Farg’onaazot» are some of the key players operating in the Europe sodium nitrate market.

