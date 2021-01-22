Europe SMC BMC Market to Cross US$ 1,095.82 million by 2027 | Leading key players are ASTAR S.A., MENZOLIT, PolyntSpA, SHOWA DENKO K.K., HGGC, LLC., LORENZ

The European SMC BMC market was valued at US$ 619.72 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 1,095.82 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The Europe SMC BMC Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Europe SMC BMC Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Sheet molding composite (SMC) or sheet molding compound is known as a ready to mold glass-fiber-reinforced with polyester material primarily used in compression molding. The sheet is provided by the manufacturers in the form of rolls weighing up to 1000 kg. Alternatively, the resin coupled with related materials can be mixed on-site, according to the requirement to gain control over the chemistry and filler. This is manufactured by dispersing long strands of chopped fiber, basically glass fibers or carbon fibers on a bath of thermoset resin, such as polyester resin, vinyl ester resin, and epoxy resin. The longer fibers present in SMC result in better strength compared to sheet and bulk molding compounds (BMC) products.

Top Key Players:-

ASTAR S.A.

Core Molding Technologies

IDI Composites International

Toray TCAC Holding B.V.

MENZOLIT

PolyntSpA

SHOWA DENKO K.K.

HGGC, LLC.

Continental Structural Plastics Inc.

LORENZ

There are several applications of SMC, such as demanding electrical applications, corrosion resistant needs, structural components at low cost, automotive, and transit. Bulk molding compound is a ready-to-mold, glass-fiber reinforced thermoset polymer material used in compression molding, along with injection molding and transfer molding. The properties of SMC and BMC compounds such as light weight, long life, better mechanical properties, resistance to fire, corrosion & chemical, low smoke emission, and good abrasion resistant surface are the key factors propelling the SMC BMC market growth in the European region. Moreover, adoption of sustainable materials in various industries further offers ample opportunity for the key players to expand their business in the Europe SMC BMC market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Europe SMC BMC industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report analyzes factors affecting Europe SMC BMC market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting Europe SMC BMC market in these regions.

Key Questions Answered In The Report Include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the Europe SMC BMC market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Europe SMC BMC market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Europe SMC BMC market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Europe SMC BMC market?

