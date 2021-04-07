Europe Smart Water Meter Market Report In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026

Europe’s residential smart water meter market is booming due to increased adoption of smart energy management systems in residential settings. The widespread adoption of advanced communicating modules has created a significant demand for end-to-end web enabled monitoring devices. The availability of these meters in a variety of different sizes along with benefits such as long range and low power consumption are increasing their adoption in residential applications.

The market for smart water meters in the U.K. is projected to record notable growth over the coming years. Ongoing replacement of analog meters with advanced systems is driving the regional market trends. In 2017, Thames Water had launched a new smart metering program to reduce meter tampering activities in the region. The regional manufacturers are currently working on improving user-interface capabilities by developing consumer apps that provide hour-wise consumption readings and leakage alerts.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1377/sample

Future trends in Europe smart water meter market will likely be driven by the widespread adoption of hot smart water meters, especially across the Nordic regions which face extreme weather conditions.

The need for efficient resource utilization and subsequent measures to minimize non-revenue water is fueling Europe smart water meter market expansion. Ongoing investments towards the replacement of aging water distribution infrastructure and the adoption of advanced smart metering technologies will further amplify the regional market over the coming years.

The European government has introduced several norms to boost the adoption of intelligent smart water metering systems. These norms along with numerous new regulations aimed at minimizing residential, commercial, and utility water losses is creating favorable opportunities for metering solution providers.

The declining costs of IOT based applications is enabling the development of advanced metering infrastructure based on data driven solutions. These systems are being widely integrated in residential as well as commercial applications. Manufacturers are also focusing on integrating cloud based technologies into monitoring and controlling devices.

Cold smart water meters are witnessing a notable adoption across European countries with increased consumer spending on smart and efficient energy saving solutions across residential as well as commercial buildings. With rapid growth in urbanization, the water consumption across these countries is growing consistently, creating a demand for advanced water distribution infrastructure. The declining deployment costs of cloud-based solutions can certainly help meet this demand in a sustainable way.

Automated meter reading (AMR) technology is gaining traction and will witness a notable adoption over the next few years. The technology is easily available, has low installation and maintenance costs, and offer a long communication range. It also offers integrated software features including cloud-based analytics and web user interface. Accurate sensing, real-time web-based data collection, and wide scope in IoT applications make AMR technology highly desirable for numerous emerging applications.

Request for customization @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/1377/customize-this-report

Diehl Metering, Ningbo Water Meter, Neptune Technology Group, ARAD, Suntront Technology, Kampstrup, Landis+Gyr, Zennner International, B METERS, Aclara Technologies, Sensus, Badger Meter, and Itron are some of the leading smart water meter manufacturers in Europe.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3. Europe Smart Water Meter Trends

3.1. Industry coverage

3.2. Industry size & forecast, 2015 – 2026

3.3. Value chain analysis

3.3.1. Company product snapshot

3.4. Innovation landscape

3.5. COVID – 19 impact on the overall industry outlook

3.6. Regulatory norms & directives

3.7. Drivers & restraints

3.7.1. Market drivers

3.7.2. Market restraints

3.8. Industry analysis – Porter’s

3.9. Product growth mapping

3.10. Competitive benchmarking, 2019

3.11. PEST analysis

Chapter 4. Europe Smart Water Meter Market, By Application

4.1. Europe smart water meter market share by application, 2019 & 2026

4.2. Residential

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.3. Commercial

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.4. Utility

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

4.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.graphicalresearch.com/table-of-content/1377/europe-smart-water-meter-market