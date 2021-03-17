Europe Smart Thermostat Market Size, Share, Statistics, Segment Analysis, Growth Drivers And Forecast To 2027

Smart Thermostat Market is valued at USD 1648.16 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 7181.32 Million by 2025 with CAGR of 23.40% over the forecast period.

This detailed report on ‘Smart Thermostat Market’ put offers a succinct study on regional forecast, industry size, Revenue estimations related to the industry. The report further emphasizes primary challenges and growth trends adopted by leading manufacturers of the dynamic competitive spectrum of the ‘Smart Thermostat market’.

Smart Thermostat Market report is segmented on the basis of component, network security, application and by regional & country level. Based on component global market is classified as motion sensor, display, temperature sensor, humidity sensor, and others. Based upon network security, global market is classified into wireless network and wired network. Based upon application, global market is classified into industrial, healthcare, commercial, residential, and others.

Smart Thermostat is a thermostat that can be used with home automation and are responsible for controlling a home’s heating and air conditioning. Smart thermostat enables the user to switch the temperature of the room by using a schedule, for instance setting different temperature during the day time and night time. Smart thermostat are linked with internet which allows its user to manage the heat setting using different internet connected devices, like smartphones, tablets etc. It also permits user to easily switch on/off the heating or air conditioning of room even when they are not inside home or office. A smart thermostat has the ability to make automated and smart adjustments for customers so as to achieve energy savings and to communicate with sources external to an HVAC system. Thus, the demand for smart thermostat is rising at a rapid pace.

The regions covered in this smart thermostat market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of smart thermostat is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Global smart thermostat market report covers prominent players like Honeywell International Inc., Carrier Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Emerson Electric Co., Ecobee, Control4 Corporation, Nortek, Inc., Tado, Nest Labs, Ingersoll Rand and among others.

The increasing popularity of smart homes and advantages offered by these like ease of use by cloud-based services and improved energy management by self-learning capabilities serves as some of the key factors augmenting the demand for smart Thermostat. According to U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2015, 12% of the nation’s 118 million households had a central air-conditioning unit that is actually controlled using the programmed thermostat. One in eight U.S. homes largely utilizes a programmed thermostat with a central air conditioning unit. However, factors such as lack of infrastructure, high implementation cost and inconsistency among the wireless networks are some the restraining factors for the growth of smart thermostat market.

North America is dominating the smart thermostat market owing to factors such as increased internet penetration and technological advancements. According to an investment firm Cowen & Co., it was estimated that around 60.5 million Americans used virtual personal assistants and voice-controlled speakers at least once a month. Also, in 2017, 24% of Americans used Amazon Echo and 31% used Google Home for home control settings following music, shopping, and requesting information applications. With the increase in the use of virtual assistants in home control, the forecast period is likely to witness the exponential adoption of smart thermostat in this region, followed by Europe.

However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly during forecast period. Increasing consumer awareness on the benefits of home energy management systems and the rising penetration of smart home devices and home automation systems will augment the growth in this region.

By Component analysis

Motion Sensor

Display

Temperature Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Others

By Network Connectivity analysis

Wireless Network

Wired Network

By Application analysis

Industrial

Healthcare

Commercial

Residential

Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America US. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



