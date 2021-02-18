Europe Smart Mining Market Projected to Reach US$ 7,968.8 Mn by 2027, Vendors Likely to Gain Lucrative Avenues in Electronics and Semiconductor Sector

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “Europe Smart Mining Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Europe Smart Mining market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The smart mining market in European is expected to grow from US$ 1,986.5Mn in 2019 to US$ 7,968.8 Mn by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe Smart Mining market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe Smart Mining market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

ABB Ltd

Alastri

Caterpillar Inc

Intellisense.io

Hexagon AB

Hitachi, Ltd

MineSense

Rockwell Automation, Inc

SAP SE

Trimble Inc

The research on the Europe Smart Mining market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Smart Mining market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Smart Mining market.

EuropeanSmart Mining Market–Segmentation

European Smart Mining Market,by Component

Hardware

Software and Solutions

Services

European Smart Mining Market,by Mining Type

Underground Mining

Surface Mining

European Smart Mining Market,by Hardware Type

RFID Tags,

Sensors,

Intelligent System

Others

European Smart Mining Market,by Software Type

Logistics Software,

Data & Operation management,

Safety & Security Systems,

Connectivity Solutions,

Analytics Solution,

Remote Management Solution, and

Asset Management Solution

EuropeanSmart Mining Market,by Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of European

