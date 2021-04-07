Europe Smart Clothing Market 2020 In-Depth Analysis of Industry Share, Size, Growth Outlook up to 2024

Industrial, healthcare, sports & fitness, entertainment, and military & defense are some major application segments of the European smart clothing market share. The military & defense sector is expected to generate significant revenue through the upcoming years.

Since these products can meet the security requirements of the military personnel, the demand for smart garments in Europe is expected to rise considerably. Not only can these garments substantially minimize potentials threats on the battlefield, they can also offer comprehensive training to improve their performance using fitness tracking on a consistent basis.

The rise in consumer spending capacity has been responsible for the emergence of superior quality and technologically advanced smart clothing products that meet the requirements of the consumers. Germany, Italy, and the UK have been aiding the expansion of the Europe smart clothing market forecast, thanks to the high rate of consumption of smart wearables, smart textiles, and smart garments in these regions. Through the upcoming years, they might represent a considerable portion of the industry share.

With new smart technologies making a debut frequently, the high degree of connectivity across electronic devices is sure to pave the way for the progress of the Europe smart clothing industry trends. By 2024, the smart clothing industry in Europe is anticipated to be worth over $1 billion. The following top three factors have been functioning as enablers of expansion of the Europe smart clothing market share.

In terms of product, the Europe smart clothing market forecast has been segmented into jackets, pants, t-shirts, undergarments, shoes, and socks. The smart shoes segment is poised for remarkable expansion through the forecast timeframe, owing to the potential health benefits of these shoes. These shoes offer walking and running benefits to the wearers through the maintenance and accessing of consistent data that ensures health advents.

Innovative smart shoes that can generate power for charging small sensors when the user walks are being developed. During May 2018 for instance, Xiaomi collaborated with Huami Technologies to introduce novel smart shoes product with smartphone application for fitness tracking.

Several manufacturers have been integrating cutting-edge technology featuring smartphone control functions. Several new products come with wireless charging facilities for an enhanced experience. They comprise of fabric sensor arrays. They can also detect and track hydration levels, heart rate, blood pressure, and temperature of the wearer. As an additional advantage, these garments are water-resistant and therefore can be washed regularly without affecting their performance.

The intelligent garments are receiving considerable attention of the governments across the region in the form of investments in research and development of smart textiles as well as flexible smart wearables. Since these intelligent garments can potentially improve the efficiency of several domains such as the military & defense sector, governments have been aiming to make the most of the potential of these products to their advantage.

Nike, Clothing+, Adidas, Sympatex, AiQ, Applycon, Belginova NV, and MAD Apparel are some key names in the Europe smart clothing market forecast.

