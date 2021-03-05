Europe Small UAV Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2020-2025

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Europe Small UAV market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Europe Small UAV market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Europe Small UAV investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Europe Small UAV Market:

DJI, Zero Tech, AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), Applied Aeronautics, Parrot, IAI, Textron, Elbit Systems, FLIR Systems



The European small UAV market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period.

Market Overview

The small UAV market is slowly becoming one of the major game-changers in the modern technological era. With its wide range of applications, small UAVs are expected to have a high adoption rate in European countries, with enterprises across different industries investing in these products.

The use of small UAVs in the commercial sector has increased over the years. The low-cost applications of small UAVs in forestry, precision agriculture, air traffic management, road traffic monitoring, mining, wildlife monitoring, etc., are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market in the European region. However, regulations relating to the commercial use of small UAVs from CAA and other organizations are more. In countries, like the UK, permission from the CAA is required for any commercial work with a drone. Such regulations may pose a challenge to market growth in the region.

Market Insights

The Rotary-wing Segment to Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

By wing type, the rotary-wing segment currently holds a larger market share, compared to the fixed-wing segment. Small helicopter drones and quadcopter drones are being used on a large scale, both for military and commercial purposes, in Europe, due to their vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capabilities and the advantage of being able to be deployed directly from the ground instead of being launched by hand or a launch platform. Furthermore, the high maneuverability of rotary-wing UAVs and their inherent ability to hover over a designated position are exceptionally useful for conducting surveillance missions for the defense forces. Also, over the past few years, the use of rotary-wing UAVs increased in the agriculture sector, as they support evidence-based planning, and in spatial data collection for conducting soil health scan, monitoring crop health, applying fertilizers, and detecting threats to the crop, such as pests, diseases, and weeds. Thus, diversified applications are driving the adoption of rotary-wing UAVs in the region.

The United Kingdom to Witness the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period

The United Kingdom has one of the largest fleets of small UAVs in Europe. Small UAVs are largely being adopted by the police and law enforcement agencies in the United Kingdom. The military is also planning to procure small UAVs for surveillance purposes. With the usage of small UAVs continuing to rise, the UK government enacted legislation to help achieve safer flying across the country. Hence, from November 2019, registration with the Civil Aviation Authority has been made compulsory for drones weighing more than 250 g. With the growing adoption of small UAVs in the commercial sector, the most immediate economic impact will come from lower costs and improved productivity. Using UAVs to automate routine tasks will also enhance safety performance, reduce risk, improve quality, and free people up to focus on value-added work. British Telecom is working on prototypes of small UAVs to provide temporary internet connectivity to challenging locations, such as areas that have suffered an earthquake.

Regions Are covered By Europe Small UAV Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

