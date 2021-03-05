Europe Shunt Reactors Market Analysis With Covid-19 Impact and Experts Review Report Outlook – 2026 | Siemens AG, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

The Europe Shunt Reactors Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Europe Shunt Reactors market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Europe Shunt Reactors market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Europe Shunt Reactors market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Europe Shunt Reactors industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Europe Shunt Reactor Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 8% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Europe Shunt Reactors Market: Siemens AG, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., TBEA Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Hyosung Corporation, Alstom SA, and others.

Key Market Trends

Electric Utilities Expected to Gain Maximum Adoption

– The investments in upgrading Transmission and Distribution infrastructure in Europe are on the rise; for instance, Italian transmission system operator Terna has procured a EUR 490 million as a loan from European Investment Bank (EIB) to modernize its electricity transmission grid in Italy.

– Also, according to the estimation of the members of the Federation of Associations of Energy Utility Companies (ACUE), the Romanian electricity and gas distribution networks need an investment of over EUR 10 billion in the long-term to replace the outdated infrastructure in order meet EU standards for power transmission and distribution.

– The European Project of Common Interest (PCI) aims at optimizing the efficiency of the Croatian and Slovenian electricity transmission grids through the application of advanced technologies. In December 2019, the ELES substation in Diva?a had been equipped with a variable shunt reactor, in collaboration with Siemens. As per the contract, Siemens supplied and installed a variable shunt reactor (VSR) 0f 150 Mvar.

United Kingdom Expected to Dominate the Market

– The United Kingdom is one of the primary industrial countries in Europe, which is home to various manufacturing industries whose energy needs are increasing rapidly. According to the UK Department for Business, the final energy consumption of industry in the United Kingdom by 2035 in electricity is expected to reach 5,928 thousand metric tons of oil equivalent, whereas renewables are expected to reach 1,223 thousand metric tons of oil equivalent.

– Moreover, the country is observing significant investments in the expansion and upgradation of its existing transmission and distribution network. For instance, Britain’s energy market regulator Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem) has given permission to National Grid to build a power grid upgrade to connect the new Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset.

Recent developments in the market are –

– June 2020 – Semco Maritime awarded Siemens with an order on equipment for the electrical service platform at the planned 1.6-GW Mayflower Wind project. The equipment will include three 275 kV / 265 MVAr shunt reactors, a 72 kV HV gas-insulated switchgear (GIS), three 275 kV MV GIS systems, an integrated conditioning monitoring system, and SCADA and protection systems.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Europe Shunt Reactors Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

