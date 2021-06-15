Europe Secondhand Luxury Goods Market 2021: Size, Share, Price, Trends and Forecast to 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Europe Secondhand Luxury Goods Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The Europe secondhand luxury goods market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020.

Secondhand luxury goods are the high-end and premium items that are later purchased by the second end-user. These goods majorly include jewelry, artworks, footwear, apparel, fashion accessories, etc. Secondhand luxury goods are usually durable with an extended warranty period that makes them suitable for the resale market. In Europe, these goods are generally sold at charity events, auctions, bazaar-style fundraisers, privately-owned consignment shops, etc.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-secondhand-luxury-goods-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The Europe secondhand luxury goods market is primarily propelled by the improving consumer living standards supported by their increasing disposable income levels. Additionally, the emergence of secondhand luxury goods on online platforms, along with the diminishing stigma of using pre-owned luxury goods, has further augmented the market growth across the region. Several online resale sites are forming strategic alliances with various luxury brands to market pre-owned luxury products. Besides this, the rising demand for limited capsule collections and fashion drops have also created scarcity for premium luxury items, which is anticipated to further catalyze the demand for secondhand luxury goods in Europe over the forecasted period.

Breakup by Product Type:

Jewelry and Watches

Handbags

Clothing

Small Leather Goods

Footwear

Accessories

Others

Breakup by Demography:

Men

Women

Unisex

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Breakup by Country:

France

Italy

United Kingdom

Germany

Russia

Spain

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Fendi (LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton)

Vestiaire Collective

Harrods Limited

Cartier International (Compagnie Financière Richemont SA)

Chrono24

Collector Square

Rewind Vintage Affairs

Audemars Piguet

Chronext AG.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-secondhand-luxury-goods-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Report

GCC Secondhand Luxury Goods Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-secondhand-luxury-goods-market

United States Secondhand Luxury Goods Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-secondhand-luxury-goods-market

Asia Pacific Secondhand Luxury Goods Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/asia-pacific-secondhand-luxury-goods-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800