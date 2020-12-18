Europe Revenue Cycle Management Market Growth Trends and Forecast Until 2026||Cerner Corporation, Allscripts, Navigant Consulting, Inc., Cognizant, McKesson Corporation, Inc

Some of the major players operating in this market are

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Cerner Corporation,

Allscripts,

Navigant Consulting, Inc.,

Cognizant,

McKesson Corporation, Inc.,

Change Healthcare,

eClinicalWorks,

Epic Systems Corporation,

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.,

UnitedHealthcare,

OPPORTUNITY:

BIG DATA ANALYTICS IN HEALTHCARE

Data science and its usage is enhancing in various industries where the data scientists face massive amount of heterogeneous data. . In the healthcare sector this amount of data is available in several healthcare organizations (payers, providers and pharmaceuticals). This data can enable the resource for driving the insights and reducing the waste hence improving the care delivery. The rapid and expanding branch of big data analytics has started to play an essential role in the growth of healthcare research and practices. It has provided tools to manage, analyze, accumulate and assimilate large volumes of disparate, unstructured and structured data produced by current healthcare systems. Big data analytics has been recently applied towards aiding the process of care delivery and disease exploration. Europe has some of the leading universities which provides professional degrees which caters the needs for data training and research like Technische Universität Munchen (Germany), Georg-August-Universität Gottingen (Germany), Technische Universität Dortmund (Germany), Frankfurt University (Germany), Goethe University (Germany), University of Manheim (Germany) amongst others. The proper establishment of big data analytics creates an opportunity for the growth in revenue cycle management market as it will help making better policy-making decisions at all levels across Europe. Also the revenue cycle management software and tools will help streamline the enormous amount of data of patients through their web and cloud based algorithms, acting as an opportunity for growth in RCM software and services.

Segmentation: Europe Revenue Cycle Management Market

Revenue Cycle Management Market By Product Type

(Integrated RCM, Standalone RCM),

Revenue Cycle Management Market By Deployment

(Web-Based, On-Premise, Cloud-Based),

Revenue Cycle Management Market By Component

(Software, Service),

Revenue Cycle Management Market By Stage

(Front Office, Mid Office, Back Office),

Revenue Cycle Management Market By Function

(Claim and Denial Management, Medical Billing and Coding, Electronic Health Record (EHR), Remittance, Patient Insurance Eligibility Check, Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), Others (Scheduling & Appointment Referral Management, and Contract Management),

Revenue Cycle Management Market By End User

(Hospitals, General Physicians, Labs),

Revenue Cycle Management Market By Country

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Table of Contents:

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

