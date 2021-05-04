Europe Revenue Cycle Management Market 2020 Demand, Business Strategies, Current Trends And Efficient Techniques, Forecast 2027||Allscripts, Navigant Consulting, Inc., Cognizant, McKesson Corporation, Inc

Some of the major players operating in this market are

OPPORTUNITY:

BIG DATA ANALYTICS IN HEALTHCARE

Data science and its usage is enhancing in various industries where the data scientists face massive amount of heterogeneous data. . In the healthcare sector this amount of data is available in several healthcare organizations (payers, providers and pharmaceuticals). This data can enable the resource for driving the insights and reducing the waste hence improving the care delivery. The rapid and expanding branch of big data analytics has started to play an essential role in the growth of healthcare research and practices. It has provided tools to manage, analyze, accumulate and assimilate large volumes of disparate, unstructured and structured data produced by current healthcare systems. Big data analytics has been recently applied towards aiding the process of care delivery and disease exploration. Europe has some of the leading universities which provides professional degrees which caters the needs for data training and research like Technische Universität Munchen (Germany), Georg-August-Universität Gottingen (Germany), Technische Universität Dortmund (Germany), Frankfurt University (Germany), Goethe University (Germany), University of Manheim (Germany) amongst others. The proper establishment of big data analytics creates an opportunity for the growth in revenue cycle management market as it will help making better policy-making decisions at all levels across Europe. Also the revenue cycle management software and tools will help streamline the enormous amount of data of patients through their web and cloud based algorithms, acting as an opportunity for growth in RCM software and services.

Revenue Cycle Management Market Scope and Market Size

Revenue cycle management market is segmented on the basis of product type, deployment, component, stage, function and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product type, the revenue cycle management market is segmented into integrated RCM and standalone RCM.

Based on deployment, the revenue cycle management market is segmented into web based, on premise and cloud based.

Based on component, the revenue cycle management market is segmented into software and services.

Based on stage, the revenue cycle management market is segmented into front office, mid office and back office.

Based on function, the revenue cycle management market is segmented into claim and denial management, medical billing and coding, electronic health record (EHR), remittance, patient insurance eligibility check, clinical documentation improvement (CDI) and others. Others has been further segmented into scheduling and appointment referral management, and contract management.

The revenue cycle management market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into hospitals, general physicians and labs.

