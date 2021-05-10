Europe Region Likely to Emerge as a Lucrative Market for Fiber Syrup Market in Projected Timeline, 2019 – 2029

A recent market research report on the Fiber Syrup market published by Fact.MR is an in-depth assessment of the current landscape of the market. Further, the report elaborates on the impact of the COVID-19 on the Fiber Syrup market and provides a thorough understanding of the growth potential of each market segment over the forecast period (2019-2029).

Demand for preventive drugs amongst the baby boomer population to cure their digestion-related illnesses is a prominent factor driving the growth of fiber syrup market. Growing obesity levels in the U.S. and increasing emphasis on weight management strategies, low calorie-consumption and fat-burning ingredients is also helping the fiber syrup market to grow forward. However, commercially available fiber syrups is usually not natural and is can spike blood sugar levels.

The fiber syrup market can be segmented on the basis of primary function, application and distribution channel.

On the basis of primary function, the fiber syrup market can be segmented into:

Prebiotic Agent

Bulking Agent

Sugar Substitute

On the basis of application, the fiber syrup market can be segmented into:

Dairy Products

Non-Dairy Beverages

Cereals

Others (meat, nutrition bars)

On the basis of distribution channel, the fiber syrup market can be segmented into:

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Independent Retailers

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the Fiber Syrup market?

