Europe Ready Meals Market 2021 Insights and Business Scenario – Nomad Foods, Nestle SA, Unilever, Iceland Foods Ltd., and Tyson Foods, Inc.  

Europe Ready Meals Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

The Europe Ready Meals Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 (Corona Virus) on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets, on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry are pointed out.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Europe Ready Meals Market: Nomad Foods, Nestle SA, Unilever, Iceland Foods Ltd., and Tyson Foods, Inc.

Key Market Trends

– The consumers in the region lead a busy and hectic lifestyle, which has considerably reduced their time for the preparation of food. This has made the switch to frozen foods, dried, and canned ready meals.? Ready-made meals have come in various forms, like microwave meals, takeaway meals, pot noodles, etc. which has increased both the availability and variety of foods.?

– In addition to this, the increasing trend of eating out and on-the-go eating, with people consuming more restaurant meals, takeaway meals, and convenience snacks has refrained the consumers from cooking meals.?

– They are more inclined on eating pre-prepared foods, such as shop-bought pizza’s which being a ready meal, covers a major portion of the consumer’s diet, and is, therefore, consumed on a priority basis.

Chilled Ready Meals is the Fastest Growing Segment

Sales of chilled ready meals are strongly inclined toward developed markets, which include Japan, Europe, and other countries. The main growth factors for chilled ready meals in developed markets include convenience, health, and premiumization. The availability of chilled ready meals with traditional and exotic cuisine or flavor is one of the factors that is adding a benefit to the growth of chilled ready meals specially through the region. This helps in meeting the meal requirement of time constraint consumers without compromising with their taste buds. There is a growing demand for nutritious ready meals, which in turn, is providing a great platform for the manufacturers to launch products to provide consumers an option that they can trust to be not only quick, but tasty and also healthy.

France is the Fastest Growing Region

The people of France spent more hours on work and even are used to engage in more than one job, due to the financial crisis. As a result, this has forced them to rely more on ready meals and on-the-go packaged foods from the past few years, which triggered the demand for ready meals. ? With the intensifying trend of their busy lifestyles and single-parent families, people have no time to prepare meals from scratch. They, therefore, choose meals that can be quickly prepared, like, ready-meals and canned foods.? France’s distribution channel is diverse and sophisticated. For instance:? According to USDA Foreign Agricultural Service, supermarkets remain the most popular stores, but specialized food stores, frozen food stores, and hard discounters have increased their retail sector market share in recent years. The frozen ready foods market of France is facing key constraints, like competition from established and multinational players and strict EU certification of some frozen and chilled ready food products, discouraging the local players to establish themselves.

