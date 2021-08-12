Europe PVC Pipes Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast by 2021-26

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe PVC Pipes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, estimates that the European PVC Pipes market reached a volume of 6 Million Tons in 2020.PVC is a widely used thermoplastic which is made up of 57% chlorine and 43% carbon. PVC pipes find a wide range of applications primarily in the construction sector. They are also used for sewage, construction and electrification purposes. These pipes are resistant to chemicals and high fluid pressure which makes them fit for distribution of potable water. They are used for renovation and often substitute traditional materials like wood and metals. PVC pipes are not only durable and light in weight but are also cost-effective and easy to install. Their high degree of inertness and resistance to corrosion makes them an ideal choice for use in earthquake-prone areas.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-pvc-pipes-market/requestsample

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report

Market Trends:

Due to a steady revival in the construction sector in the European region, the demand for PVC pipes has been increasing at a rapid pace. In addition, these pipes are preferred for the transportation of drinking water as they are resistant to bio-film contamination. They eliminate the risk of breeding bacteria which helps in providing clean water. Moreover, as PVC pipes are long-lasting, require minimum maintenance and can be recycled, they assist in reaching the sustainable goals set by various European countries and organizations. For instance, around 50,000 tons of PVC pipes are recycled in Europe every year through VinylPlus, a voluntary program of the European PVC industry committed to sustainable development. Apart from this, increasing disposable incomes in the region along with an increase in housing demand, especially in the central and eastern European countries, are also driving the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the Europe PVC Pipes market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Market Summary:

On the basis of applications, sewage and drainage represent the largest segment accounting for more than two-thirds of the total application share. Other application segments include gas supply, industrial, agriculture, drinking water and others.

Region-wise, the market has been segregated into Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, France and others. Currently, Germany is the largest regional market.

The competitive landscape of the Europe PVC pipes industry has also been examined in the report. The profiles of the leading players operating in the market have also been provided.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-pvc-pipes-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Muconic acid market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/muconic-acid-market

Vietnam aquaculture market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vietnam-aquaculture-market

Forming fluids market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/forming-fluids-market

Fresh cream market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/fresh-cream-market

Cement mixer market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cement-mixer-market

US specialty generics market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-specialty-generics-market

Southeast asia fire sprinkler heads market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/southeast-asia-fire-sprinkler-heads-market

Mobile tv market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/mobile-tv-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800