Europe Protective Face Masks Market Opportunity, Demand, Recent Trends, Major Driving Factors And Business Growth Strategies 2026

As per a report, Europe protective face masks market size is poised to surpass a mammoth USD 370 million by the end of 2026. Protective face masks offer prolonged benefits like combating the cross contamination and reducing the infection spread.

Europe protective face masks market is massively driven by the surging patient count across various economies of the continent. One of the intensely hit continents by novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak, Europe has been witnessing a widespread demand for protective face masks, thereby enabling the region to carve a name for itself in the billion-dollar industry in the years to come.

Recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has enabled various state governments across Europe to unmask growth possibilities across the region. Authority guidelines on proper use of masks to combat COVID pandemic infection has augmented the demand for protection face masks throughout the continent.

Notable organizations like European Medicines Agency and WHO have prescribed accurate use of protective face masks to ensure proper protection from infection spread. Also, strict social distancing strategies and tactics and government mandates will further impel the Europe protective face masks market dynamics in the upcoming years.

One of the most prominent face masks being currently used during these pandemic times are the face shields. As per estimates, face shields segment is anticipated to surpass a valuation of USD 27 million by the end of 2026, owing to escalating use of these due to their prolonged use with other face masks. Face shields add an extra layer of protection in line with normal masks, while being absolutely convenient and user friendly.

With COVID-19 cases surging at a rapid pace and governing authorities across the region enforcing lockdown in various economies, penetration of online shopping and e-commerce product supplies boomed over the past few months, paving way for online sales of face masks amidst the ongoing scenario. It was reported that the e-commerce segment had held a considerable share of the overall market in 2019 and was set to depict a CAGR of 350 per cent through 2020, subject to growing social distancing measures and rising demand for face masks.

Not only this, e-commerce websites have also been gaining massive acclamation due to the fact that these offer massive discounts on product rates, which has eventually augmented the sales of these masks via this distribution channel.

Protective face masks are largely being used in ambulatory surgical centers, research institutes, by individuals, and most importantly across hospitals and clinics. However, one of the most remunerative business spaces which has held to the escalated adoption of these masks is the long term care centers. It has been projected that the segment would progress at a growth rate of 350 per cent over 2019 to 2020, as these centers are being converted into patient wards to treat people suffering from COVID-19 infection.

One of the countries that experienced COVID-19 explosion in Europe was Spain. This outbreak evoked a massive demand spurt for face masks across the country, which eventually led it to grow at a CAGR of 354 per cent through 2020. It was reported that the country recorded over than more 2 lakh COVID cases as of 29 April and observed second highest fatality rate in the continent, after Italy.

Dented by the rising death rate, demand for protective masks shot up in the country as people looked to reduce the risk of transmission of virus, favoring the regional growth.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 4. Europe Protective Face Masks Market Share, By Test Type

4.1. Key trends in Europe protective face masks, by product

4.2. Procedure masks

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Surgical masks

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. ASTM level 1

4.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.3. ASTM level 2

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.4. ASTM level 3

4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. N95 respirators

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Without valve

4.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.3. With valve

4.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Face shields

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Disposable

4.5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5.3. Reusable

4.5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Europe Protective Face Masks Market Size, By Distribution Channel

5.1. Key trends in Europe protective face masks, by distribution channel

5.2. Distributors

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Pharmacies

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Online stores

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

