Europe Printed Circuit Board Market 2021 New Innovations, Technology And Research – Jabil Inc., Aspocomp Group PLC, KSG GmbH, Benchmark Electronics Inc., Wurth Elektronik Group

The Europe Printed Circuit Board Market was valued at USD 1872.8 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach USD 2049.11 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 1.53% during the period (2021 – 2026)

Top Leading Companies of The Europe Printed Circuit Board Market are: Jabil Inc., Aspocomp Group PLC, KSG GmbH, Benchmark Electronics Inc., Wurth Elektronik Group (Wurth Group), LeitOn GmbH, Micro Circuit Technology GmbH, Becker & Müller Schaltungsdruck GmbH, AT&S Austria Technologies & Systemtechnik AG, MEKTEC Europe GmbH (Nippon Mektron Ltd), Unimicron Technology Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd (Sumitomo Corporation) and others.

Industry News and Updates:

Jun 2020 – The company received a total of EUR 1.35 million as a part of development support from the ELY Center for the implementation of the second phase of its Oulu plant. The company planned to increase the capacity, improve automation, and increase the production efficiency of the Oulu plant.

– Jan 2020 – Rohde & Schwarz signed a strategic agreement with Benchmark Electronics Inc. to increase its manufacturing capabilities. This agreement is expected to help Rohde & Schwarz to quickly and reliably meet the increasing demand for its products.

Key Market Trends

Automotive Segment is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

– The market demand for PCBs in the European Automotive industry is mainly being driven by the adoption of several technologies, like ADAS systems. Over the last decade, the E.U. institutions have played an active role in promoting ADAS policy and research.

– Moreover, according to the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), registrations of electric cars in Europe jumped 57.4% in the first quarter of 2020. As the electric vehicles primarily constitute motor controller circuitry built on PCBs, it is further expected to drive their demand in the foreseen period.

– Further, several market incumbents are forming strategic partnerships to incorporate UWB technologies, thus positively impacting the demand growth of PCBs in the sector. For instance, in August 2019, NXP Semiconductors N.V. and Volkswagen collaborated to implement Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology and further study its future applications. In a Volkswagen concept car, the companies showed the capabilities of Ultra-Wideband for advancing security, safety, and convenience in vehicles.

