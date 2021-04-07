Europe Prebiotics Market 2020 Leading Players Future Analysis, Trends, Industry Updates and Forecast 2026

Germany prebiotics market size is estimated to be worth more than US$930 million by 2026, with growing consumer awareness regarding the health and nutritional benefits of these substances. They can improve the stability, fiber functionality, and enhance the absorption of calcium and magnesium in the body. Additionally, prebiotic supplements are known to promote better hormonal balance, improve digestion, and lower the risk of several cardiovascular diseases.

UK prebiotics industry share from animal feed application is projected to grow at 10% CAGR up to 2026, with increasing consumption of dairy and meat products across the country. Prebiotics prevent pathogen prevalence and boost the immune system, enhancing overall animal health.

Europe prebiotics market size is expected to record a commendable growth over the next few years, with increased focus over health and wellness among consumers. With growing consumer awareness regarding the role of these substances in gut health, there will be a greater demand for natural and convenient foods that contain these substances and provide sustainable energy, particularly in the developed countries of Europe and North America.

Prebiotics are rapidly emerging as the next super ingredient in the digestive health and nutrition space. More and more consumers are looking for simple ways to incorporate them into their daily lifestyles. Prebiotics are basically a type of non-digestible fibers that help regulate and maintain the growth of healthy bacteria in the body.

The different types of ingredients used in prebiotic products include FOS, GOS, MOS, and insulin. FOS-based prebiotics are soluble dietary fibers which are added to several food products to enhance their nutritional value. They help in the prevention of gastrointestinal diseases as they can be accumulated in the stomach without being broken down by gastric acid and other enzymes. These products then serve as a nutritional source for healthy bacteria and help improve gut health.

Europe FOS prebiotics industry size was valued at more than US$250 million in 2019 and is anticipated to witness notable growth in the future. These prebiotics help maintain good digestive health and can be used to regulate high cholesterol levels and prevent diarrhea and constipation. In addition, they serve as an excellent alternative to sweeteners on account of their sweet flavor.

In recent years, Europe prebiotics market have been extensively used in food and beverage products, dietary supplements, and animal feed. Their demand across food and beverage application is projected to grow at a 9% CAGR through 2026. These ingredients are found in bananas, onions, garlic, soybeans, and whole grains.

Prebiotics play a vital role in enhancing the production of vitamins in the body, inhibiting the growth of disease-causing microbes, and strengthening the immune system. In addition, they serve as an excellent source of fiber, improve bone strength, and promote the growth of healthy bacteria. With more and more consumers focusing on adopting a healthier lifestyle, food and beverage companies are making research and development efforts to incorporate prebiotics into their products.

Prebiotics will continue to gain recognition in the world of health and nutrition in the near future, with rising consumer awareness regarding their benefits. Ongoing technological advances will certainly expand the scope of across new applications. For example, a study published in January 2020 had concluded that prebiotics may play an important role in protecting the skin against infections and disorders.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 4 Europe Prebiotics Market Value, By Ingredient

4.1 Europe prebiotics market trends

4.2 Inulin

4.2.1 Market estimates & forecast by inulin , 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.2.2 Market estimates & forecast by inulin, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3 GOS

4.3.1 Market estimates & forecast by GOS, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3.2 Market estimates & forecast by GOS, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.4 FOS

4.4.1 Market estimates & forecast by FOS, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.4.2 Market estimates & forecast by FOS, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.5 MOS

4.4.1 Market estimates & forecast by MOS, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.4.2 Market estimates & forecast by MOS, by country, 2015-2026, (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

